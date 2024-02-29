ACON To Commemorate International Women’s Day with Event Celebrating LGBTQ+ Women

In commemoration of International Women’s Day, NSW’s leading LGBTQ health organisation ACON is bringing together LGBTQ+ women and their allies for a free event at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney.

Hosted by presenter, writer, and actor Faustina “Fuzzy” Agolley, the event is called “Celebrating LGBTQ+ Women”.

It will feature performances by singer/songwriter June Jones, dance company Bindi Bosses, and burlesque artist Demon Derriere, as well as visual artwork by Aretha Brown.

“Celebrating LGBTQ+ Women” will also serve as an official launch of ACON’s new sexual health website created by and for LGBTQ+ women called Word on the Sheets.

‘Raising Awareness Of Important Health Programs Accessible To Women’

ACON Deputy CEO Karen Price said, “ACON is proud to be supported to curate this event, allowing us to celebrate and profile diverse and talented women – while also promoting new and important work ACON is undertaking to improve the health of our communities.”

Price added “While the event promises to be an amazing night, we will also be raising awareness of important health programs accessible to women at ACON.

“Our programs are increasingly broad, supporting women in our communities including services that focus on mental health, sexual health, trans and gender diverse health, healthy relationships, the prevention and early detection of cancer and beyond. In these and other areas, ACON’s commitment to improving the health of LGBTQ+ women is unwavering and growing.

“We are particularly excited the launch ACON’s new sexual health resource, Word on the Sheets, our latest women-led initiative designed to improve the sexual health knowledge and practices of LGBTQ+ women, at this event.”

‘NSW Government Is Pleased To Be Able To Support This Event’

“Congratulations to ACON for hosting this special event to celebrate International Women’s Day, and the launch of Word on the Sheets,” NSW Minister for Women Jodie Harrison said.

Harrison continued, “The NSW Government is pleased to be able to support this event, and we will continue to work with ACON towards better outcomes for gender diverse women across the state.”

Every year, International Women’s Day is held on March 8 in order to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

"Celebrating LGBTQ+ Women" will take place at 7pm on Friday, March 8 at the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia.

To attend, visit aconhealth.org.au/celebrating-lgbtq-women