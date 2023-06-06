ACON’s Diversity Days Grants Help LGBT+ Groups Celebrate Pride Month

June 6, 2023
Image: Image: Teddy Cook/Facebook

The successful recipients of the small grants program by ACON have been announced, just in time to celebrate Pride Month.

Aimed at celebrating and highlighting the diversity within the LGBTQ+ community across NSW, ACON’s ‘Diversity Days’ was planned to coincide with June’s Pride, when it was usually done to mark IDAHOBIT Day (International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia.)

ACON awarded fourteen grants worth up to $1,000 each to community organisations and groups across the state, with particular focus on regional and rural communities and LGBTQ+ First Nations people.

Visibility Is Important

Balls, community picnics, project launches, history nights and pride events are among the activities being held, which is something that ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill believes is important to highlight the LGBTQ+ community in both metropolitan and rural areas.

“It’s vital to have visibility for our communities wherever they are, as LGBTQ+ people need to know they have safe places to be themselves and to feel celebrated for their identities,” Parkhill said.

“We were excited to see a diverse range of applications for Diversity Days grants this year. The grants committee was impressed by the breadth of activities supporting various communities, which at their core, are all about celebrating our wonderful diversity and fostering inclusion.”

“From a dazzling NAIDOC ball to a vibrant multicultural festival, a captivating Rainbow Histories night, and a Pride Month bonanza, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Pride Month is a great opportunity to bring together our communities from around NSW to celebrate inclusion and diversity, as well as undertake activities that promote good mental health and well-being.”

