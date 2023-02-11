—

Independent MP for Sydney, Alex Greenwich has stated his intentions to make banning gay conversion therapy in New South Wales a priority in the next state government.

He’s warned both of the major parties that his support in a minority government will be dependent on backing his bill, the Conversion Practices Prohibition Bill 2023.

He aims to have it in line with other states such as Victoria, ACT and Queensland as the practice is already outlawed. Greenwich is expecting backlash from church groups after they protested against the Victorian government.

However, Greenwich has included a clause in his bill that allows churches to express religious principles or beliefs just as long as it is “not intended to change or suppress that person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.”

Archbishop Supports It

The bill already has the support of one church leader, the Anglican Bishop of Newcastle Peter Stuart who has stated that “there is no place for conversion practices in NSW.”

“The research consistently shows that conversion practices represent a critical risk to LGBTIQA+ people,” Stuart said, as reported by the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Those who have experienced conversion practices speak of the damage done to them including persistent thoughts of ending their lives.”

Labor And Liberal’s Response

NSW Labor leader Chris Minns has promised to ban the “dangerous and damaging” therapy as he says does not belong in NSW.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet however was skittish on his answer as to whether or not he’d support the change if re-elected in the March election.

“I always encourage people to work through those issues and treat everybody with respect, understanding and tolerance – and that’s what our government has always been about,” he said, as reported by the Guardian Australia.