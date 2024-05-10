The Full Program For Darwin Pride 2024 Is Officially Out

Top End Pride has released all the exciting events they have planned for this year’s Darwin Pride festivities.

According to Top End Pride, the festivities will “showcase the best of Darwin queer culture and encompass this year’s theme: ‘Celebrating the differences that connect us’”.

This incredible program includes classic pride events such as a film festival, plays, comedy shows and concerts, but also some unique events like an anal sex and pleasure workshop and a 1930s queer speakeasy experience.

Majority of the events and celebrations will be in a new location compared to previous years. The Darwin Waterfront and its surrounds will host much of the Darwin Pride program, and during the festival the area will be transformed into ‘The Pride Precinct’.

Some highlights of Top End Pride’s ‘Darwin Pride’ 2024

Darwin Pride Launch at Deckchair Cinema

The official opening of DP24 featuring musical, comedy and drag performances. Hosted by Marzi Panne and Miss Ellaneous

Darwin Pride Film Festival at Deckchair Cinema

Recent releases and queer classics that celebrate difference, bravery and joy.

King Paddy at Corrugated Iron Youth Arts Theatre, Nightcliff

An original play written by local playwright Sean Guy, commissioned exclusively by Top End Pride for DP24. An intergenerational queer comedy of errors with a heart of gold, “King Paddy” has something for everyone to enjoy.

The Pansy Craze: A Celebration of 1930’s Queer Cabaret at Hanky Panky Lounge

Be transported back to a heightened time of LGBT visibility, where drag and cabaret ruled the bohemian gay scene. Hosted by Gloria Hole with performances from Angelina Bristol and featuring a curated (and discounted) cocktail menu.

The Ass Class at Bustard Town

A workshop that will explore all the taboos of anal pleasure from anatomy to consent to pleasure, with tips on how to douche and pick the best lube.

Bubbles and Business at Darwin Innovation Hub

A unique networking opportunity for local LGBTQIA+ business owners and allies alike.

Darwin’s Delight: Indigenous Eats & Drag Elite at The Last Supper

An Indigenous culinary experience meets drag extravaganza brought to you by Ben Tyler (Kakadu Kitchen), Drag Territory and The Last Supper.

Top Floor Pride Comedy

Comedy kick-ons at Top Floor hosted by Sydney comedy icon Mitchell Coombs and featuring a swathe of local talent.

Pride Forums at Charles Darwin Waterfront

Talks to broaden the mind with voices from all factions of our community.

Family Fun Day at Darwin Waterfront

Bring the whole family along to enjoy a range of family-friendly activities and wellness workshops as well as food and market stalls.

“She-Cuterie” Lunch at Wharf One

Hosted by Sydney drag comperes Kalin Klein, Dammit Janet and Karna Ford. This “She-Cuterie” extravaganza includes an extensive charcuterie and beverage package. Expect gags, games and glamour galore.

Darwin Pride Parade starting from Darwin Convention Centre

Join us as we march through the Waterfront to celebrate progress and difference. LGBTQIA+ rights are still being questioned, challenged and denied here in the NT, across Australia and the globe – we march to advocate and spread joy.

Darwin Pride Music Festival at Fort Hill Parklands

Ricki-Lee headlines Darwin’s queerest celebration with performances from local and interstate artists, DJs and drag queens. Featuring Yo! Mafia, Bec Sandridge, Jojo Zaho, Victoria Anthony, Kalin Klein, Dammit Janet, Karna Ford, BENNYGOLD, Drag Territory Divas, Madison.

Official After Party at The Reserve

Kick on from the Darwin Pride Music Festival at the official afterparty hosted by the folks that bring you underground Darwin nightlife mainstay the Unicorn Shed.

Darwin Pride Film Festival: “Priscilla Queen of the Desert” Fundraiser

Fall in love with the seminal Aussie queer classic all over again, and help us raise money for Pride in the process! All proceeds will go towards funding more Pride related events.

You can find the full program via Top End Pride: topendpride.com.au/dp24-programme