All The LGBT Athletes Set To Make Their Mark At The 2024 Paralympics

Team LGBT looks set to continue its winning streak, with at least 41 LGBTQIA+ athletes competing at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

The opening ceremony featured two LGBTQIA+ flag bearers – Lucy Shuker of Great Britain and Mar Gunnarsson of Iceland.

Medals have already begun to tally, with France’s Marie Patouillet and Canada’s Kate O’Brien winning silver and bronze respectively in paracycling.

Unlike the Olympics, the Paralympics allow trans women athletes to compete. They must submit documentation and demonstrate that their testosterone has consistently been within the normal female range for at least 12 months.

All the Aussie LGBT athletes at the Paralympics

Nikki Ayers

Originally a talented rugby player from the small town of Dalmeny in NSW, Nikki transitioned to para rowing after a bad tackle left her with permanent injuries. She quickly found success, breaking two world records, and moved to Adelaide to be closer to her rowing partner, Jed Altschwager. While she was initially uncertain about being publicly out, she has since found her voice after the pair were reprimanded for wearing socks with a rainbow stripe at last year’s World Rowing Cup. Nikki is now a 2024 ambassador of the Pride House (an organisation creating pop-up safer spaces for LGBTQIA+ people at major sporting events).

Al Viney

An ambitious and sporty child, Al had dreams of representing Australia at the Olympics. But the night before her Year 12 graduation, a drunk driver crashed into her family’s car, and she thought those dreams were over. It wasn’t until years later, when a co-worker casually mentioned the Paralympics, that Al realised her ambitions could still be achieved. Just a few months after that conversation, Al qualified for the para rowing team and will now compete for Australia in the Mixed Cox Four event.

Maz Strong

After working as an athletics official for many years, Maz now finds themself on the other end of the referee’s whistle. In their late 40s, Maz picked up a shotput just to join in the fun at an athletic event. Since then, they’ve broken Australian, Oceanian and Paralympic records, as well as become Australia’s only nonbinary Paralympic athlete in the 2024 games.

Anu Francis

Not knowing how to swim or ride a bike didn’t put Anu off entering the para triathlon. Three years after jumping in the water for the first time, she’s now raked number 2 in the world. The decision to change sports came after the late diagnosis of a rare neurological disorder meant she couldn’t compete in para rowing at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics. Relentlessly ambitious, even after a back injury threatened to derail her dreams in 2023, she pushed on and came second in the World Triathlon Para Series.

Ben Weekes

This will be Ben’s sixth Paralympics as one of Australia’s most experienced Paralympians. A wheelchair tennis player, he began his Paralympic career in 2004 at 19 years old. Twenty years later, he’s still going strong, telling the ABC “I’m just really lucky I’ve been able to dedicate my life to the sport that I love.” However, it looks like he might be looking to pass the baton, stating “I’m just really hoping to enjoy it this time, having all the pressure off knowing it’s probably going to be my last game.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AUSParalympics (@ausparalympics)

All the LGBT athletes at the Paralympics by country

Belgium

Kevin van Ham

Para Equestrian

Brazil

Alana Maldonado

Para Judo

Mateus de Assis Silva

Para Powerlifting

Edenia Garcia

Para Swimming

Mari Gesteira

Para Swimming

Patricia Pereira dos Santos

Para Swimming

Debora Menezes

Para Taekwondo

Jardênia Felix

Long Jump

Suzana Nahirnei

Shotput

Canada

Kate O’Brien

Para Cycling

Tara Llanes

Wheelchair Basketball

Cindy Ouellet

Wheelchair Basketball

France

Marie Patouillet

Para Cycling

Pauline Deroulede

Wheelchair Tennis

Germany

Mareike Miller

Wheelchair Basketball

Great Britain

Emma Wiggs

Para Canoe

Lauren Rowles

Para Rowing

Louis Lawlor

Para Swimming

Robyn Love

Wheelchair Basketball

Lucy Robinson

Wheelchair Basketball

Laurie Williams

Wheelchair Basketball

Lucy Shuker

Wheelchair Tennis

Iceland

Mar Gunnarsson

Para Swimming

Ireland

Katie-George Dunlevy

Para Cycling

Richael Timothy

Para Cycling

Israel

Moran Samuel

Para Rowing

Italy

Valentina Petrillo

Para Track and Field

Mexico

Brenda Osnaya

Para Triathlon

Netherlands

Bo Kramer

Wheelchair Basketball

Diede de Groot

Wheelchair Tennis

United States

Jaleen Roberts

Para Track and Field

Hailey Danz

Para Triathlon

Monique Matthews

Sitting Volleyball

Josie Aslakson

Wheelchair Basketball

Kaitlyn Eaton

Wheelchair Basketball

Courtney Ryan

Wheelchair Basketball