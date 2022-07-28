—

Allegations of past racist performances by a Sydney-based drag performer have resurfaced ahead of her appearance on season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

Drag race contestant Hannah Conda has already apologised for making “offensive jokes” and past performances, which had invited accusations of cultural appropriation. With the spotlight turned on her after being cast in the international drag franchise, the past performances were once again the topic of discussion on social media.

Hannah Conda was among the drag performers (the other being RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season one contestant Scarlet Adams) who were called out by Aboriginal drag queen Felicia Foxx last year for past racist performances. “It makes me sick to my core to see numerous people in the LGBTQ+ community who are profiting off of making a mockery and disrespecting peoples cultures.”

Hannah Conda Apologises

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Conda (@hannahcondaofficial)

Hannah Conda and the other queens called out by Foxx, including Scarlet Adams, Perri Prism, Dean Misdale apologised. The Perth gay club, Court Hotel on Beaufort Street, where some of the racist performances took place also apologised.

In March 2021, Hannah Conda posted an apology video on social media acknowledging that she had in the past “made offensive commentary in the guise of jokes”.

“With the changing landscape of our community and world at large, it is important that I as a leader stand up and be accountable for my past. I acknowledge that cultures are not costumes and I am ashamed that I ever participated in shows that appropriated Asian cultures and worn hair styles such as braids, dreads and Afros without understanding the importance of these styles for members of the BIPOC community and I am forever sorry.”

“I am sorry for adding to your hurt and trauma and I am sorry for perpetuating stereotypes of your cultures,” said Hannah Conda.

“We are stronger together. Black Lives Matter. Black trans lives matter. The voices and experiences of the BIPOC community need to be amplified. Asian hate and stereotypes will not stand,” said Hannah Conda.

Drag Race Down Under Controversies

This is not the first time that a Drag Race Down Under contestant was called out for past racist behaviour. Scarlet Adams, a RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season one finalist, was called out for past performances, where she had appeared in blackface. She was also accused of indulging in racist banter and cultural appropriation. Adams apologised on social media as well as on the show.

Another season one finalist Karen From Finance had to apologise for sporting a golliwog doll tattoo – the golliwog portrayed as a child’s rag doll is considered a racist caricature of Black people. Karen from Finance said she had disposed of her collection of dolls and covered her tattoo.

The second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2 premieres on July 30, 2022. Ten drag queens from Australia and New Zealand will compete for the crown, the title of Down Under’s Next Drag Superstar and a cash prize of $50,000.

The contestants are Aubrey Haive (NZ), Beverly Kills (Brisbane), Faux Fur (Sydney), Hannah Conda (Sydney), Kween Kong (Adelaide), Minnie Cooper (Sydney), Molly Poppinz (Newcastle), Pomara Fifth (Sydney), Spankie Jackzon (NZ) and Yuri Guaii (NZ).











