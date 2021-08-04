—

Members of the online group, Alpha House Boys have been called out by fellow TikTok users, who claim that several creators are pretending to be gay on their TikTok accounts, while maintaining to be straight on their main accounts.

The allegations essentially boil down to queer-baiting – a marketing ploy used to bait and tease queer individuals into watching a particular shows or engaging with particular content.

One such creator “Spence McManus” who has 140,000 Instagram followers and over 1 million on TikTok not only presents as heterosexual on his main account, but also makes several references to his girlfriend in his posts.

Separate Straight And Queer Accounts

According to TikTok user, Barrett Pall, these creators maintain “straight” accounts and separate “queer” accounts to pander to LGBTQI audiences.

A public post by Pall calling out these creators for being “gay for pay”, has gained over 230,000 views and almost 40,000 likes. Pall shared screen shots of these conflicting accounts.

Pall, a self-confessed ‘life coach’ who regularly posts content related to the LGBTQ community, said in his post “”I am so angry right now!”

“[The creators] are pretending to be gay to pander to an entire other audience and make money off our lived experience,” he alleged, adding that “[it’s] possibly one of the grossest things I’ve seen on this app.”

Not limiting his attack to just the creators, Pall then accused TikTok of “targeting queer creators and kicking them off the app” but said TikTok is allowing this group “to do whatever they want.”

Advertisement OnlyFans page, which features a Pride flag emoji that promises access to “Premium Guy on Guy Content”.

While many have agreed with Pal that far from the issue being about someone's sexuality (because who really cares in 2021?), is that the actions of Alpha House Boys reeks of exploitation and of cashing in on the pink dollar and the LGBTQI community.

Alpha House Boys Hit Back

However, some members of Alpha House Boys have not held back in their scathing appraisal of Pall’s actions, including creator Mitchell Hale, who posts under the account @BroEaston.

“It’s a guy calling out people he doesn’t even know, and telling them what their sexuality is,” Hale said.

“We face enough hate as it is from the straight community, and it’s even worse when it’s hate coming from the community that you belong to.”

The Alpha House Boys are yet to publicly address the criticism levelled at the collective's main account