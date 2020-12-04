—

Residents of the Monument Apartment block in Surry Hills, Sydney, have told American porn star Billy Santoro and his Australian husband Gage to sashay away following noise complaints made last month and numerous other complaints around the number of visitors the pair were ‘welcoming’ to their apartment.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, on at least three occasions authorities had been called to the building, including one incident in August which involved both police and ambulance officers. “I can confirm Surry Hills police attended; however, the incident is not of public interest and would cause no concern for other residents,” a police spokeswoman said.

At the time the strata had served a notice to Santoro and his partner warning the duo that they could get kicked out unless they follow noise by-laws. Now it appears they have followed through on their promise of eviction, with the owners of their rented apartment finally serving an eviction notice after becoming disgruntled with its new found purpose as a home porn studio

Advertisement headlines for saying that black protestors should be shot in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

“Lol. America! Lol you let your blacks loot as a way of protest. Wake the f**k up. Shoot first,” Santoro wrote on Facebook. Later Santoro tweeted that “blacks will just breed more hatred towards them.”

Later in an apology, he blamed addiction for his racist diatribe.

“I’ve said some things that I totally regret, which I apologise for and by no way mean, while under the influence. I finally woke up one day and hit rock bottom.

“Me and my husband Gage both have an addiction that we’re fighting, and it’s been hard. We have all the tools to recover but it’s been very hard.

“Gage and I made our choice, to choose each other over a drug… we need our friends and fans to rally behind us and help us through this time. I want people to see that this drug does to you.”

Removalist vans were spotted outside Monument Apartments on Thursday and numerous residents have reported to have seen the duo packing their bags.