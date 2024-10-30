A Brissy LGBT Pub Kicked A Man Out For Wearing A Trump Hat & He Wants An Apology

A man who was kicked out of LGBTQIA+ venue The Wickham because wearing a Donald Trump ‘TRUMP 2024’ hat has asked for an apology. Robert Holt says that there was no “legitimate reason” for them to request he leave the Brisbane pub.

Holt was attending an early Halloween event with his family at the beloved LGBTQIA+ venue in Fortitude Valley when he was asked to leave.

Wickham staff asked Holt to leave over his ‘Trump 2024’ hat

According to Sky News, Mr. Holt said that had been at the venue for a couple of hours before a staff member from behind the bar had come up to him and asked if he was leaving.

Mr. Holt asked the staff member why he thought so, to which the barback replied it was because of his Trump hat, which proudly displayed “TRUMP 2024”.

Before telling him that he ‘has to go’, the staff member reportedly said to Mr.Holt, “People around here don’t feel safe with people wearing items of (Trump-branded) clothing coming into this pub”.

“No legitimate reason (for me to leave)” said Mr. Holt in frustration

Mr. Holt claimed to Sky News that he “could understand if (the hat) had some offensive language” or a “rude gesture” on it, but “it didn’t have anything like that”.

Holt also acknowledged he knows why his cap could be offensive but was “confused” and “embarrassed” about being asked to leave.

He also cites that he would have removed his hat if he were asked, but later said that the queer pub’s staff ‘had no legitimate reason’ in asking him to leave.

“I wasn’t angry, it was more frustrating and confusing at the time because she didn’t have a legitimate reason in my eyes.”

“If she had to come up to me and said to me, ‘Hey, look, there are some people in here who might be a little bit upset with your hat … would you mind just taking it off?’

Mr. Holt hopes for an apology from The Wickham

He also told Sky News that he would like an apology from The Wickham.

“I’d like if they got in contact and just said that it was all a mistake or something like that,” he said. “It’d be good just to hear back from them, but, you know, that’s their choice.”

Mr. Holt reportedly told 9News that he did not want his six-year-old daughter “see her father being kicked out of an establishment for what I deem to be no reason”.

Mr. Holt was also spotted wearing an “All Lives Matter” t-shirt on his Facebook page in 2020, during the height of the Black Lives Matter, movement which was an address to police brutality sparked from the unwarranted and unjust deaths of George Floyd and Trayvon Martin.

It was also recently found that the US Republican party has spent more than US$65 million in anti-trans election ads.