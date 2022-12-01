—

American singer-songwriter Omar Apollo has responded to accusations of queerbaiting with a quip that has since gone viral.

Advertisement

The accusation came in a tweet that asked, “is omar apollo another queerbaiting singer? like those type “i don’t label myself let me wear cropped and paint my nails and i say i find another guy hot” cuz i like his song but i don’t like supporting straight men doing queerbating.”

Apollo, whose queerness has never really been a secret, reiterated that he is queer, by responding, “no i b sucking dick fr.”

Adding, “from the back.”

His tweet has already received 270.6K likes and 21K retweets.

no i b sucking dick fr https://t.co/quomgO6QUg — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) November 28, 2022

Apollo: I’m Very Gay, So I’m Just Like, Whatever

Speaking to Variety about labelling sexuality, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, said, “This generation of queer kids don’t want to label themselves, and I think that that’s the coolest thing… There’s no need for labels… Queer is, I feel, a good label, if we’re gonna label it.”

In an interview with NPR in April, Apollo commented on how he prefers to express his queerness by saying, “I don’t really care. I feel like in the beginning, I was trying to be mysterious and stuff, but now I’m just like — I’m very gay, so I’m just like, whatever.

He continued, “I’m totally about it. Maybe I was trying to keep the mystique, you understand? But I don’t even care anymore [laughs].”

me in court tryna convince the judge to leave me with a warning pic.twitter.com/S0nMbYyNJ8 — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) September 30, 2022

Apollo has sung about his queerness in multiple songs, including, “Kamikaze” and “Bi Fren”, which are on his Apolonio EP.

In April, Apollo released his debut album, Ivory.