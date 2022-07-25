—

Out Australian swimming star, Ian Thorpe spoke about his run-in with an armed stalker during his appearance in Sunday’s Channel 7 reboot of This is Your Life.

Thorpe also explained how his life changed forever, and in ways he never imagined, once he became famous.

“So, I accomplished that at the Sydney Olympics. Then I started swimming again and what swimming had become was completely different.”

‘I Had Responsibilities Outside of The Pool’

He continued, “It had become more of a career where I had responsibilities outside of the pool. What I wanted to do was be able to train, be able to race. And the other things that come along with it, I wasn’t prepared for that.

“I had to learn from the police how to be able to drive a car to be able to get past a stalker or someone following me, legally.

“And I had stalkers, there was one with a gun. I had to have security at my house. Things kind of changed and I was not ready for that and I don’t think anyone in their early twenties could be.”

