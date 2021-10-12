—

Many were left traumatised by the train wreck that was the 2019 film version of the acclaimed 1983 musical Cats – but perhaps none more so than the film’s musical composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, who revealed to Variety that he was left so “emotionally traumatised” after watching the film, that he went out and adopted a therapy dog.

Reflecting on the colossal misfire, Webber told Variety that “Cats was off-the-scale, all wrong.” Webber further explained that “there wasn’t really any understanding of why the music ticked at all. I saw it and I just thought, ‘Oh, God, no.’”

Directed by Tom Hopper, Cats was one of the most anticipated films of 2019, however, upon its release the milk quickly turned sour as a barrage of negative reviews piled up. The film currently holds an approval rating of only 2.7/10 on IMBD.

“It was the first time in my 70-odd years on this planet that I went out and bought a dog. So, the one good thing to come out of it is my little Havanese puppy,” Webber said.

According to Webber, he and his new fur kid named Mojito have become inseparable over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pair now travel together between London and New York together – and no, neither fly coach.

Webber said others have been able to understand the deep emotional trauma that Cats has caused. “I wrote off and said I needed him [Mojito] with me at all times because I’m emotionally damaged and I must have this therapy dog,” Webber told Variety.

While for many Cats remains some deranged fever dream burnt forever in their memories, not all are convinced it was a catastrophe.

Ian McKellen, who played Gus, said of the film and its haters: “The stage show, Cats, was not about a lot of people being convincing as cats, but it was about human beings discovering their cat-like nature. And it was hugely successful.”

The 2019 film adaptation was a stark contrast to its 1983 Broadway production which ran for 18 years and won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The only awards the film ever picked up were at the 2019 Razzie Awards, which honours the worst of cinematic under-achievements, at which Cats won 6 cat…agories, including worst picture.