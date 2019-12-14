—

Sacked footballer Israel Folau may have settled one court case for his antigay social media statements, but another is just around the corner.

This week the NSW Anti-Discrimination Board accepted the complaint against Folau by prominent gay activist Garry Burns, which means it will now proceed to an open court hearing.

In his submission Burns alleged Folau’s comments about gay people breached Section 49ZT of the NSW Anti-Discrimination Act.

By publishing those statements “Mr Folau has portrayed homosexual men and women as people who should be shunned and/or avoided on the grounds of their homosexuality.” Burns said in his complaint, “By doing so, he has breached the provisions of the Anti-Discrimination Act.”

Burns quotes Folau’s social media posts saying “God says for a man and a woman to be together, one man and one woman in the covenant of marriage … they’ve changed that law and now they’ve legalised same-sex marriage”, alleging in his segment that Folau’s offending social media posts puts homosexuals in the same category as criminals and perverts.

Burns has not launched action for himself, but for all Australians, as he fights against vilification of LGBTQI people and other minorities.

“I am a completely independent activist. The work that I do is difficult and expensive, and I can’t do it alone.” Burns said.

He has set up a fighting fund to support his legal action against Folau and asked “decent Australians” to consider donating.

“I consider it my life’s work to bring about an Australia that is safe and accepting of all. We are all Australians, all in this together. It’s just not on in 2019 to vilify people simply because they’re a minority.”

Burns vowed that Folau would not escape the consequences of his statements, promising Folau would “cop a dose of third-degree Burns” after his comments linking homosexuality to deadly natural disasters and bushfires.

With the news spreading of Burns complaint against Folau, people have been donating whatever they can to his GoFundMe, from $10 to $200.

“Every bit helps and it all adds up,” Burns said, “even donations of a dollar.”