Sacked footballer Israel Folau may have settled one court case for his antigay social media statements, but another is just around the corner.
This week the NSW Anti-Discrimination Board accepted the complaint against Folau by prominent gay activist Garry Burns, which means it will now proceed to an open court hearing.
In his submission Burns alleged Folau’s comments about gay people breached Section 49ZT of the NSW Anti-Discrimination Act.
By publishing those statements “Mr Folau has portrayed homosexual men and women as people who should be shunned and/or avoided on the grounds of their homosexuality.” Burns said in his complaint, “By doing so, he has breached the provisions of the Anti-Discrimination Act.”
Burns quotes Folau’s social media posts saying “God says for a man and a woman to be together, one man and one woman in the covenant of marriage … they’ve changed that law and now they’ve legalised same-sex marriage”, alleging in his segment that Folau’s offending social media posts puts homosexuals in the same category as criminals and perverts.
View this post on Instagram
Those that are living in Sin will end up in Hell unless you repent. Jesus Christ loves you and is giving you time to turn away from your sin and come to him. _______________ Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these , adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, envyings, murders, drunkenness, revelings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God.
Galatians 5:19-21 KJV _______________ Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.
Acts 2:38 KJV _______________ And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men every where to repent:
Acts 17:30 KJV _______________
Burns has not launched action for himself, but for all Australians, as he fights against vilification of LGBTQI people and other minorities.
“I am a completely independent activist. The work that I do is difficult and expensive, and I can’t do it alone.” Burns said.
He has set up a fighting fund to support his legal action against Folau and asked “decent Australians” to consider donating.
“I consider it my life’s work to bring about an Australia that is safe and accepting of all. We are all Australians, all in this together. It’s just not on in 2019 to vilify people simply because they’re a minority.”
Burns vowed that Folau would not escape the consequences of his statements, promising Folau would “cop a dose of third-degree Burns” after his comments linking homosexuality to deadly natural disasters and bushfires.
With the news spreading of Burns complaint against Folau, people have been donating whatever they can to his GoFundMe, from $10 to $200.
“Every bit helps and it all adds up,” Burns said, “even donations of a dollar.”
© Star Observer 2019 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment