An Arizona Christian hate pastor declared that the bushfire crisis currently ravaging Australia is the “judgment of God” for “banning and deporting preachers of the Gospel,” after Australia banned him from entering its borders.

The leader of Arizona’s fringe Faithful Word Baptist Church, Steven Anderson, planned on visiting Australia in November last year for a missionary trip to local Baptist churches. His visit was blocked in July by the Australian government – making it the 33rd country to do so.

Anderson has previously called for the execution of gay people by stoning as a means of eradicating AIDS and openly celebrated the massacre at Orlando’s Pulse gay club in 2016 – calling victims “a bunch of disgusting perverts and paedophiles” and “disgusting homosexuals who the Bible says were worthy of death.”

In a Facebook post published from the Faithful Word Baptist Church last week, Anderson hit back at the Australian Government.

“Maybe if Australia weren’t banning and deporting preachers of the Gospel, they wouldn’t be under the judgment of God,” the post, which features images of the bushfires, read.

A link to a sermon delivered by Anderson was also in the post. In it he claims that natural disasters are used by God “as a punishment or judgement”.

In July 2019, Anderson revealed that Australia had banned him when he unsuccessfully tried to enter the country to speak at the New Life Baptist Church with Pastor Kevin Sepulveda.

“I just got word back today that, basically, I’m banned from Australia,” Anderson told his followers on YouTube.

Since the start of the 2019 fire season, a staggering 10 million hectares of land have been burned, with all states and territories impacted except the ACT.

While Australia has always been a bushfire-prone nation, experts have pointed out that these massive, destructive fires are occurring more frequently in the last 20 years or so.

The reason? It’s not because of the gays, but definitely because of our government.

Many are claiming that climate change, combined with inaction from the government after three years of drought, is the “performance enhancer” for this savage bushfire season which has already burned more land than in the Amazon Rainforest fires of August last year.

Despite his seemingly delusional world-view, Anderson has more than 100,000 subscribers on YouTube, where he evangelises his anti-LGBT beliefs to an extremist, diehard following.