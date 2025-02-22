ARQ Sydney Launches New ‘Sex Tunnel’ For Mardi Gras Season

Just in time for Mardi Gras, ARQ Sydney have launched an innovative new addition to the building.

Dubbed by some as a “sex tunnel” or the “tunnel of love” there will now be a tunnel connecting the venue to the neighbouring sex on premises venue, Sauna X.

ARQ launch The Tunnel

Officially named “The Tunnel” the new opening will allow party goers to go between the two venues throughout the evening.

”The Tunnel has long been rumoured and we are so proud to be the ones to make it come to life” ARQ said in a statement.

“For anymore info people will just have to make their way down to ARQ on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday of Mardi Gras weekend to experience it for themselves. It’s red, it’s sexy and it’s finally here!”

The Tunnel opening will coincide with three upcoming events at the venue including the Harbour City Bears Underbear Party on Wednesday, Poof Doof’s Red Rave Underwear party on Thursday and Thick N Juicy on Friday evening.

Event organisers are offering add on pricing for events to allow free access between the two venues, however patrons will be able to pay at the door to gain access.