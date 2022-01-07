—

If porn can be photographed, filmed, and written, then it can also be captured in audio. This is known as audio erotica.

‘I Didn’t See Myself Reflected in Other Mediums’

While porn in other mediums have their own appeal and target demographic, I get a special kick from making audios.

As a nonbinary person, I decided to make my own kind of porn when I didn’t see myself reflected in other mediums. In my audios, I give myself and the listener a space where we can be vulnerable and where no judgments are made, regardless of the kinks and themes portrayed.

It depends on each audio, but I usually play a cis man or someone transmasc. It’s all aural, so what’s the harm in bending the truth of my looks?

‘Creating Audio Erotica Shifted My View of My Sexuality’

Recording audios allow me to create my own queer representation in porn that encourages exploration and vulnerability.

Another thing that drives me to create audios is the opportunity to play with language. English has tied so many words to certain genders that I want to use it in subversive ways to spite it. From calling the same listener pretty and handsome in the same breath to asking sir if I can give him cunnilingus, I renounce the gender binary of English and favour whatever feels good to say at the moment. It also lends to filthier descriptions I can whisper in the listener’s ear.

It doesn’t matter if the listener has a penis or a vulva, I am still going to ravish them with my voice.

Creating audio erotica shifted my view of my sexuality to something more dialogue-driven, rather than prioritising visuals. It helped me view intimacy and relationships realistically and with an open mind. Hopefully, if more people listened to audios made by people like me, it can foster the same kind of perspective.