Australia received its second batch of over 40,000 doses of JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccines, with more expected to arrive ahead of Sydney WorldPride 2023.

Vaccinations were rolled out in August this year and administered to those at highest risk of monkeypox infections, including gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men. Over 25,000 people have so far received their first dose and 4,479 people received the full two dose course as per the Australian Immunisation Register (AIR).

Australia has recorded around 141 cases of monkeypox since the current outbreak in May. With just one case reported in October, the government expressed hope that new cases appear to have been “suppressed” in the country.

Monkeypox Case Numbers Falling In Australia

Australia had secured around 450,000 vials of the JYNNEOS vaccine, with 100,000 vaccines to be delivered in 2022 and the remaining 350,000 in 2023. The new batch of vaccines will be rolled out through states and territories.

Health Minister Mark Butler said more vaccines were due to arrive later this year and Australia was “in a very good position to prevent further transmission of Monkeypox”.

“Although case numbers are falling, it is important for those at higher risk of MPX infection to look out for symptoms, seek urgent medical help if they might have been exposed, and to get vaccinated if eligible,” said Butler.

Advertisement Prick, Pause & Play” will be launched along with Australian Federation of AIDS Organisations (AFAO), ACON and Thorne Harbour Health to create awareness about the disease and the availability of vaccines.

Not The Time To Be Complacent

The campaign is well timed. According to AFAO CEO, Darryl O’Donnell, Australia has not seen a rapid spread of the monkeypox virus, but things could change. “With the warmer months and forthcoming Pride events, case numbers may very well increase. So it’s important that we continue to raise awareness of MPX along with strategies to prevent infection, including getting the vaccine,” said O’Donnell.

ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill said that while the community has been proactive in taking measures to protect their health, it was important to not be “complacent”.

“People should continue taking steps to prevent them contracting MPX. And if you develop any symptoms, particularly an unusual rash, lesions or sores, seek medical attention by calling ahead to your GP or local sexual health clinic,” said Parkhill.

THH CEO Simon Ruth said that the vaccine uptake had been promising. “While MPX can affect anyone, the reality is that our communities of gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men are being disproportionally impacted,” said Ruth, adding that the new campaign would “command attention from a post-COVID, vaccine-fatigued audience”.

For more information about where you can get your Monkeypox vaccine in Australia, check here.












