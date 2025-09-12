Drag Race UK Announces Official Air Date And Super Celebrity Guest Judges

The world is about to get their next taste of talent from the UK with Drag Race UK officially around the corner.

World of Wonder have announced the official air date for the upcoming seventh season.

Plus their super celebrity guest judges have also been revealed.

Drag Race UK Season 7 is just around the corner

Hot off the heels of crowning Ginger Minj as our reigning All Stars queen, RuPaul is ready to introduce us to our latest batch of UK Queens.

After revealing the cast last month fans have been eagerly awaiting an air date for the upcoming season.

Now Mama Ru has revealed the news that season seven will drop at on September 25, with ten new queens battling it out for the title.

However it wouldn’t be a sickening season without a panel of amazing guest judges.

Yesterday World Of Wonder teased the upcoming guest judge lineup with an image hiding their faces as fans rushed to guess who was joining season seven.

Today the wait is over with World Of Wonder revealing the season will feature Diane Parish, Shobna Gulati, Charlotte Church, Dani Harmer, Michelle McManus and David Potts.

While international fans are not always across just who all the guest judges are, they are always wildly popular personalities in the UK.

Diane Parish is known as a legend from the iconic British television show Eastenders, while Shobna Gulati is also a television icon known for her time on Coronation Street and many more iconic roles.

David Potts is also a wildly popular addition, known as reality TV royalty, he has appeared on a string of celebrity reality TV shows and last year won the twenty third series of Celebrity Big Brother.

Charlotte Church is known for her iconic voice both in the UK and around the world and is joined by fellow singer, labelled the “mother of pop” in the UK, Michelle McManus. McManus won the second season of Pop Idol in the UK and went on to have an iconic career in the UK.

Check out the latest preview of the upcoming season seven of Drag Race UK below.

