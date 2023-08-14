Australia Vs England: The LGBT Venues Where You Can Watch The Matildas Semi-Final

Tamuz Ellazam
August 15, 2023
Australia Vs England: The LGBT Venues Where You Can Watch The Matildas Semi-Final
Image: Ellie Carpenter, Caitlin Foord, Sam Kerr and Steph Catley of Australia celebrate winning after Australia kicked a successful penalty goal to defeat France in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Quarter-Final soccer match at Brisbane Rectangular Stadium in Brisbane, Saturday, August 12, 2023. (AAP Image/Darren England)

The Matildas are set to face-off against The Lionesses this Wednesday in a history-making Semi-Final on the road to the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

After their nail-biting 7-6 win on penalties over the French team Les Bleues on Saturday night, the Matildas will play their first match against The Lionesses since a friendly match in April, when they beat the English team 2-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, which brought to an end the Lionesses’ then 30-game winning streak.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced that Wednesday’s match will be screened live and free at AAMI Park, as well as the ongoing FIFA Fan Festival screenings at Federation Square. In Sydney, if you haven’t secured a ticket to the match at Stadium Australia (Accor Stadium) New South Wales’ Premier Chris Minns has announced that both the Western Sydney Stadium in Parramatta and the Sydney Football Stadium in Moore Park will be showing the match, on top of the ongoing screenings as part of the FIFA Fan Festival at Tumbalong Park.

LGBTQI-Friendly Venues

For those of us who prefer to watch in a smaller crowd where we’ll feel really at home, Star Observer has collated some of the amazing LGBTQI-friendly venues screening this massive match on the big screen.

So grab your green and gold, and your football-fanatic friends, and head down to any of the community spaces, pubs and bars to cheer on our incredible Tillies while supporting local businesses and LGBTQI-friendly, safe and accessible venues!

The match will start at 8 pm, but with large crowds expected, make sure you leave plenty of time to get yourself to the venue and comfortable before kick-off.

Please be considerate of the vulnerable people in our communities, and do a RAT test before attending, wear a mask if you can, and cheer from home if you’re feeling unwell.

Melbourne

The Victorian Pride Centre will be screening the match in their wheelchair-accessible space, with a hearing loop enabled, so everyone can enjoy the atmosphere!

Beloved venues Evie’s Disco Diner, The Fox Hotel and newcomer to the Melbourne scene Beans Bar will all be screening the game.

Sydney

The Beresford Hotel in Surry Hills has been screening the matches to crowds of cheering fans and this Wednesday will be no exception!

Also, screening will be Vic on the Park in Marrickville, The Columbian Hotel in Darlinghurst, Backyard at the Alex in Alexandria and The Royal Bondi.

