Australian Actor Jacob Elordi Obtains Restraining Order Against Male Stalker

Australian Actor Jacob Elordi, 25, has been given a temporary restraining order against a stalker.

A court in Los Angeles issued the order against Robert Dennis Furo, 61, after Furo twice showed up with gifts at the actor’s home.

Pastries, a Bouquet of Roses, Candies, and a Handwritten Note

According to TMZ, the gifts included pastries, a bouquet of roses, candies, and a handwritten note.

Elordi claims not to the first time incident happened on February 5. Elordi and a friend went to walk the dog. When they came back home, the two discovered a bag of pastries hanging on Elordi’s side gate.

Furo was then found in the yard where he preceded announced his love for Elordi and to say he was happy to see his “stupid ugly face.”

‘Would It Be Possible If You Could Call’

Another incident occurred a couple of weeks later. At this time Elordi returned home to find flowers, candy and a note in his backyard.

The note read, “Jacob, I wanted to apologize for 3 sat. ago. Was hoping to catch you in. Wanted you to tell me if you have been sending. I found you on a beautiful Saturday afternoon quite organically without address without getting lost like this time. Would it be possible if you could call. My hands are shaking.”

The restraining order requires Furo to stay at least 100 yards (91 metres) away from the actor, his house, his car, and his job.

In 2021, Elordi revealed in an interview with British GQ that in high school he was teased because of his acting ambition.

One such time occurred during the school’s production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Elordi played the King of Fairies.

“When they said I was gay, I remember leaning into the makeup. I was like, if I’m going to be the King of the Fairies, I’m going to be the f*cking hottest King of the Fairies you’ve ever seen.”

Elordi acting credits include The Kissing Booth and Euphoria.