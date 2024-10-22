Aus Catholic University Defends Free Speech After Anti-Gay, Anti-Abortion Graduation Speech

The Australian Catholic University expressed “regret” over anti-gay and anti-abortion remarks made by former union boss Joe de Bruyn at a graduation ceremony on Monday, but defended his right to free speech.

Students and faculty of the catholic university had staged a mass walkout when de Bruyn started comparing abortion to deaths during World War 2, and railed against same-sex marriages and IVF for women.

The ACU National Student Association (ACUNSA) slammed de Bruyn’s “homophobic and offensive” remarks and demanded that the university strip de Bryun of the honorary doctorate he was awarded at the graduation ceremony.

Despite calls from students for an apology, there was none forthcoming from the ACU at the time of filing this story.

In a statement provided to Star Observer, ACU claimed that de Bruyn’s remarks at the graduation ceremony were delivered in a “personal capacity”.

Australian Catholic University Expresses “Regret”

Congratulations to the students at ACU for walking out on an anti-abortion bigot. https://t.co/190oWs89JT — Solidarity (@soli_aus) October 21, 2024

De Bruyn, former national President of the Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees Association, was a former member of the National Executive of the Australian Labor Party and the first Chairman of Campion College. He is known for his opposition to same-sex marriages and abortion rights.

ACU said de Bryun was conferred a honorary doctorate in recognition of “his dedication to the rights of workers, educational advancement, and improving social welfare” and invited to give the keynote speech at the graduation ceremony.

“While his views may not be shared by many of our staff and students, as a university we encourage the respectful exchange of ideas that represent the wide spectrum of our diverse community.”

ACU acknowledged the impact of de Bryun’s remarks. “Graduation is a special day and it’s important to us that our graduates and their families have a positive experience. The university understands that many of our staff, graduates and their families disagreed with the content of Mr de Bruyn’s speech and we regret that this occurred.”

“As a university we’re committed to open, respectful dialogue. We always encourage people to present their views and beliefs while also being respectful to those who hold a contrary view,” ACU said, adding, “ACU is committed to providing a safe, inclusive and respectful environment for students and staff of all beliefs. Education, faith, respect and acceptance are at the heart of our mission as a Catholic university.”

‘The Child Would Have No Father…’

Star Observer obtained a transcript of de Bryun’s speech, a large part was dedicated to his stance against abortion, IVF for single women and his opposition to same-sex marriages.

“Today, over 80,000 unborn children are killed by abortion in Australia each year,” de Bryun claimed. “Worldwide the estimated number is 42 million each year. Abortion is the single biggest killer of human beings in the world. Greater than the human toll of World War Two. It is a tragedy that must be ended,” the former Union boss said.

He then recalled his opposition to extending IVF to single women. “The media asked me for my opinion. I responded that it was morally wrong to deliberately bring children into the world in an environment where the child would have no father.”

De Bryun also detailed his attempts at blocking support for same-sex marriages within the Labor Party, a battle which he failed. “Marriage between a man and a woman was instituted by God at the origin of humanity in the garden of Eden as the book of Genesis in the Bible tells us. Since then, every society on earth at all times has recognised marriage as being between a man and a woman,” ranted de Bryun.

ACUNSA called for a protest on Tuesday at its Melbourne campus.