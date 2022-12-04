—

A Facebook post made by the Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) falsely claimed that under the Tasmanian Law Reform Institute’s (TLRI), it would be illegal for parents to urge caution to their children if they question their gender or sexual orientation.

The claim has since been fact-checked by AAP Factcheck, whose verdict clarified the TLRI which specifically places protections for parental care and guidance.

According to the AAP, the TLRI outlines that “communicating views about sexuality and gender is not a conversion practice and specifically puts in place protections for parents to provide care and guidance.”

On the Facebook post, the ACL wrote that “parents who urge caution to children who are questioning their gender or sexuality will be deemed to have conducted conversion therapy, therefore breaking the law and [are then] subjected to penalties.”

The claims made by the ACL directly contradict the TLRI’s recommendations, which outline that parents have the right to convey their own perspectives.

“Expressing views about sexuality and gender identity, or disapproving of certain sexualities or gender identities, is not, of itself, a conversion practice,” the report states.

Equality Tasmania Urges Public To Ignore Claims

Equality Tasmania has spoken up about the false claims, urging the public to ignore them and heed the words of experts and survivors.

President of Equality Tasmania, Rodney Croome pointed out that the ACL is not a reliable place for information.

“We urge all Tasmanians, including members of parliament, to ignore the claims made by the ACL and instead listen to what experts and survivors are saying about the harm caused by conversion practices and the need to bring them to an end.”

Equality Tasmania board member, Rose Boccalatte was pleased when the AAP declared the claims made by the ACL were false.

“As a Tasmanian trans woman, I am very pleased to see the ACL’s false and fear-based claims about trans people exposed for what they are,” Boccalatte said.

“The ACL’s false claims have caused immense distress to trans and gender diverse Tasmanians and hopefully now we will see a more mature, respectful and fact-based debate about banning conversion practices.”