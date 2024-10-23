Australian Firefighters Calendar Returns For A Good Cause Abroad

The Australian Firefighters Calendar has returned for 2025 and this year our Aussie hunks are raising money to help those affected by the recent hurricanes in America.

Both Hurricane Milton and Helene have recently battered the homes in South Eastern America leaving damage bills in the billions.

Now our Aussie firefighters are doing their bit to help those in need.

Australian Firefighters Calendar raising funds for hurricane victims

It’s hard to resist the appeal of some of Australia’s finest firefighters stripped bare adorning your office wall.

Each year these Aussie hunks release their annual calendar as they strip down and raise money for a good cause.

This year will feature five different versions of the calendar with different firefighters adorning the pages in each version.

Often the focus of the fundraising for the calendar is on Australian charities, however they also regularly look to see what can be done internationally says David Rogers, director of the Australian Firefighters Calendar.

“The Australian Firefighters Calendar is known for its charitable efforts, often supporting various causes, including those related to disaster relief” he says.

“While we primarily focus on wildlife and dog and cat refuges in Australia, it’s not uncommon for us to expand our support to international relief efforts, such as those following Hurricane Helene in the US.”

This year as part of a special initiative to support citizens and animals affected by Hurricane Helene and Milton the Australian Firefighters Calendar will donate $5,000 to Greater Good Charities.

Based in the US they will be distributing vital resources to support displaced families, including food, water, hygiene kits, socks, and Good Packs which contain essential supplies as well as pet food and supplies to animal shelters.

The partnership this year also extends beyond the charity work with Greater Good Charities as they partner with local firefighters from the US.

Due to the overwhelming popularity of our Aussie calendar boys in the US, this year they have flown over two American firefighters for the 2025 calendar shoot as well.

Joining the team down under the shoot this year are Jacob Hacker and Alijah Johnson.

For Johnson in particular this was a significant moment as he became the first African American man to feature in the calendar.

“Being the first Black firefighter featured in this iconic calendar is more than just a personal achievement for me, but it’s a chance to show others you can break barriers, represent your community and be a part of a good cause on a global scale” he said.

However if the appeal of our firefighters wasn’t enough, several of the editions will feature our firefighters posing with some of Australia’s most adorable animals, from koala’s to kittens these super cute additions will make you swoon.

For an extra sneak peek check out this behind the scenes video below.

To order your calendar head to australianfirefighterscalendar.com