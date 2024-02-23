Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Announces $1.5 Million For LGBTQI Museum Qtopia Sydney

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a Commonwealth contribution of $1.5 million to fund future upgrades at LGBTQI Museum Qtopia Sydney.

The announcement was made at today’s opening dedication ceremony for the long-awaited LGBTQI museum.

“So today, I have the great privilege of announcing, and I give credit to [Member of Parliament for Sydney] Tanya Plibersek for her advocacy for this, a Commonwealth contribution of $1.5 million for further upgrades,” Albanese said.

‘Social Change Doesn’t Happen In A Straight Line’

At the ceremony, Albanese also spoke of the progression of social change.

Albanese said, “Today, I pay tribute to the bravery of those people in the community who went out there and showed leadership, who gave practical, real examples of just celebrating who they were, and suffered because of it.”

He added, “Social change doesn’t happen in a straight line. But it does happen. It does happen. And history does move forward…and it moves forward in a way which is more inclusive…That the great strength of this great nation is our diversity. And it must always be, not tolerated, it must be celebrated, and that is what Qtopia does.”

‘I Should Be Dead’

Qtopia Sydney Founding chair David Polson, in his speech, talked about the museum’s origins.

“I should be dead. AIDS should have killed me decades ago. But I was determined to survive,” Polson opened his speech.

In 1984, Polson was one of the first 400 people diagnosed with HIV/AIDS in Australia. During Polson’s treatment, he was introduced to HIV/AIDS researchers and physician, Professor David Cooper. Under Cooper’s care, Polson took part in 28 HIV drug trials. A friendship formed.

After Cooper passed away in 2018, his wife, Dorrie, shared Cooper’s vision for a Sydney AIDS museum with Polson.

‘David Would Get His AIDS Museum’

“She mentioned that David had a vision of an AIDS Museum in Sydney. I had my next mission. David would get his AIDS Museum,” Polson said. “To cut a long story short, I formed a committee and two and a half years later, here we all are.”

He concluded, “Qtopia is not here just for Queer people. It’s here for everyone. And this is not just for today, not next year, but for many, many generations to come. This will be a wonderful place of memory, celebration, and education.

“Prejudice and bigotry come about when there’s fear, fear of the unknown. With our education programs, we aim to overcome this fear. Replacing it with understanding, acceptance, compassion, and love.”

‘It Will Create A Sense Of Belonging, Safety, And Pride’

Lord Mayor Clover Moore spoke at the ceremony about the importance of Qtopia.

“A permanent new institution, Qtopia now showcases Sydney’s inclusivity, vibrancy, and openness all year round. A time for a Centre that empowers, celebrates, and educates Australians has come,” Moore said.

She concluded, “Two years ago, the city provided seed funding, for $283,000 for a museum that would tell the stories and honour the heroes who built this community. Today’s opening of Qtopia is a milestone.

“It will create a sense of belonging, safety, and pride for people of diverse sexualities and genders, and will showcase Sydney as a place of social cohesion that is inclusive and welcoming.”

‘The Largest Home Of Queer History And Culture In The World’

Qtopia Sydney is the largest home of Queer history and culture in the world.

The Qtopia Sydney Campus includes old Darlinghurst Police Station (301 Forbes Street), The Bandstand in Green Park, and The Substation and Toilet Block in Taylor Square.

The site of the old Darlinghurst Police Station has an important place in the city’s Queer history. The police station was once associated with the harassment and persecution of Sydney’s LGBTQI community, including 78ers.

Qtopia Sydney will open to the public on Saturday, February 24 from 10:30am until 4:30pm.