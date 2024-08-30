Backflip: Albanese Confirms 2026 Census Will Have One LGBTQI+ Question

The Federal Labor government has changed course on their decision to exclude LGBTQI+ people from the 2026 Census, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirming that a question on sexuality is being tested by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Speaking to ABC Radio Melbourne this morning (Friday August 30), the Prime Minister said, “We’ve been talking with the Australian Bureau of Statistics and they are going to test for a new question, one on sexuality.

“There will [be a question] as long as the testing goes well.”

Albanese also called it a “commonsense position” to include this question.

The backflip comes after a wave a fury from the LGBTQIA+ community, after learning earlier this week that the 2026 Census would not include any questions on gender, sexual orientation, or variances in sex characteristics.

Labor‘s 2023 election platform explicitly promised to include LGBTQIA+ Australians in the 2026 census, among other promises to the national queer community.

Wave of fury from LGBT community groups and politicians alike

Deputy PM Richard Marles said on Wednesday August 28 that the questions were dropped to avoid creating divisive debates in the community, all while treasurer Jim Chalmers accused opposition leader Peter Dutton of breeding division.

The decision nonetheless caused internal conflict within the party, with six Labor MPs publicly deriding the decision.

Rainbow Labor NSW said in an exclusive statement to Star Observer earlier this week: “Excluding LGBTIQ+ Australians from the national Census data is demeaning and alienating and enhances the feeling of otherness experienced by members of our community. This is an opportunity for the federal government to promote and celebrate the diversity of this country and the LGBTIQ+ community.”

Rainbow Labor “elated” LGBTQI+ community included in 2026 Census

Rainbow Labor NSW spoke to Star Observer this morning, saying they are “elated” with the Albanese’s decision to include LGBTQIA+ people in the Census – but feel it needs to go even further.

“Rainbow Labor NSW is elated that our LGBTIQ+ community will finally be included in the national Census data in 2026.

“Rainbow Labor NSW has been fighting tirelessly on this issue mobilising grassroots members of our community to fight for this and win. Rainbow Labor NSW applauds the advocacy of the elected members of the Australian Labor Party who were willing to speak out on this issue and stand up for our LGBTIQ+ community before this announcement was made this morning.

“Despite this being a positive first step in the right direction, Rainbow Labor NSW would like to see a full implementation of the ABS’s ‘Standard for Sex, Gender, Variations of Sex Characteristics and Sexual Orientation Variables’ reflected in the Census.

“Rainbow Labor NSW feels that without these variables being implemented in full the Federal Labor Party are still deviating from the Australian Labor Party Platform commitments promised in 2023.

“Rainbow Labor NSW believes this is a positive first step in the right direction, but we know that the fight does not end here. Visibility of our entire LGBTIQ+ community, specifically people in the trans community is still needed to truly reflect the needs of our community in the national data.

“We will continue to call on the Albanese Labor Government to deliver in full on the 2023 Platform commitments promised to our LGBTIQ+ community to achieve visibility and equality for all.”

Zann Maxwell, Labor’s candidate for Lord Mayor of the City of Sydney also welcomed the decision, and thanked the six Labor MPs—Ged Kearney, Josh Burns, Alicia Payne, Michelle Ananda-Rajah, Jerome Laxale, and Peter Khalil—who spoke out against this decision.

“I am relieved that the government has listened to the voices within our party and the broader community,” said Zann. “This outcome is a victory for LGBTIQ+ Australians and underscores the strength of our internal party advocacy, particularly the powerful efforts of Rainbow Labor – I’m proud to have been a member of the executive team who’s statement that set this successful internal advocacy in motion”.

“I want to personally thank Ged, Josh, Alicia, Michelle, Jerome, and Peter for their unwavering support and leadership on this issue. Your dedication to LGBTIQ+ rights has made this victory possible.”