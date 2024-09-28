Ballarat’s First LGBTQIA+ Thrift Shop Rainbow Rack Opens This Week

Ballarat has seen the opening of Ballarat’s Rainbow Rack, its’ very first and only LGBTQIA+ thrift shop this week.

Founded by mother and daughter duo Renea and Charlotte the store is set to provide a safe and inclusive space for the trans and gender diverse community to find clothes in a space without judgement.

Ballarat’s Rainbow Rack is a project two years in the making for the duo in this vibrant regional town.

Ballarat’s Rainbow Rack opens its’ doors to the public

For two years Renea Johnson has hosted a swap shop in her local garage for the trans and gender diverse community in regional Victoria.

The space has been available for people to access gender affirming clothing which can be swapped, paid for or found for free.

For those who may feel the pressures of shopping in public Renea and her daughter Charlotte have even allowed the space to be available for private appointments, granting shoppers the safety and security to find the clothes and comfort they need.

After volunteering together at previous queer clothes swap events the pair came up with the idea to host the venture at their home.

Now after two years of success and helping countless locals find clothes to help express themselves and find comfort the two have turned Renea’s garage into a business.

Earlier this year the pair launched a Gofundme page to help start up the business as well as securing a grant from Transgender Victoria.

They described the new venture as a “volunteer-run shop” that “will provide valuable experience for LGBTIQA+ members, fostering confidence and skills in retail.”

“We’ll offer a welcoming environment for everyone, with fairly priced, high-quality items.”

The new shopfront promises to offer services to the public but also maintain the added privacy of private appointments.

“The shop will be open for public shopping during the day, staffed by friendly volunteers. For those seeking extra privacy, “after hours” shopping by appointment will be available.”

However it’s not just clothes that are available at Ballarat’s Rainbow Rack, gender affirming products like binders are available as part of the “The Binder Project.”

For Charlotte, who is transgender, the concept of visibility is vitally important in the community to help raise awareness and support.

“I hear stories about people just going down the street and getting abused” Charlotte told the ABC this week.

“So, if there’s people out there who are really visibly supportive [of transgender people], it normalises it.”

Ballarat’s Rainbow Rack is now officially open to the public and after the official launch the team have shared the joy at the support they have received for this fantastic local initiative for the community.

Taking to Facebook they said “Today was amazing. Thank you all for joining us for our grand opening!”

“Without the community support, we would’ve never done this; so we truly do want to thank each and every one of you.”

To find more information and updates head to their Facebook page.