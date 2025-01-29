Beau Lamarre-Condon To Undergo Psychiatric Testing

Beau Lamarre-Condon, accused of murdering Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, is set to undergo psychiatric testing arranged by his lawyers.

The former police officer was charged with two counts of murder, after the bodies of television presenter, Baird, 26, and Qantas flight attendant, Davies, 29, were found dumped in surfboard bags last February.

Lamarre-Condon’s taxpayer-funded defence team are waiting to view the “extraordinary volume” of evidence compiled by prosecutors, his lawyer Alex Curnick told Downing Centre local court on Tuesday.

Curnick requested that the evidence be delivered to her team by 11 February, before the accused is subject to testing by forensic psychiatrist Andrew Ellis in early March.

Lamarre-Condon’s phone records were supplied to his defence earlier this year, but lawyers are still waiting for the records of others linked to the case, the court was told.

The data extracted from his mobile, known as a Cellebrite report, includes text message and call history, internet browsing history, and geo-location data.

Accused may cite mental health in defence

Lamarre-Condon is charged with two counts of domestic violence-related murder, and one count of breaking and entering.

He is yet to enter pleas in court, with his previous lawyer, John Walford, telling media in June that the accused may rely on mental health grounds as his defence.

Police allege that the murders were premeditated, following months of “predatory behaviour” towards Baird after the pair briefly dated. Lamarre-Condon is alleged to have shot Baird and his new partner, Davies, with his service weapon at TV presenter’s Paddington house, before attempting to dispose of their bodies.

The pair’s remains were found on 27 February at a rural property in Bungonia, near Goulburn.

The former senior constable didn’t turn himself into police for week. He was fired from the NSW Police Force in March.

The murders of Luke and Jesse shocked the Australian queer community, and were felt especially hard in Sydney.

NSW Police were uninvited from marching in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras last year, with the Board deciding it could “add to the distress within our communities”. A decision was later reached that Police could march in the parade, as long as they did so out of uniform.

The case will return to court on 20 March.