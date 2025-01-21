Lawyers Are Fighting Over Access To Phone Records of Alleged Murderer Beau Lamarre-Condon

The phone records of Beau Lamarre-Condon, the former NSW police officer charged with the murders of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, are currently being fought over by lawyers in court.

Lamarre-Condon was represented by lawyer Alex Curnick today (January 21) in Sydney Downing Centre Local Court.

Curnick told the court the Lamarre-Condon’s phone records (also known as a Cellebrite report) were yet to be produced by NSW Commissioner of Police Karen Webb.

A Cellebrite report contains extracted data from a mobile phone, and usually includes text message and call history, internet browsing history, and geo-location data.

The court was told Lamarre-Condon’s legal team would be allowed to access these — Curnick had asked for Cellebrite reports for her client as well as witnesses, but the Commissioner only consented to providing access to Lamarre-Condon’s data — but the matter was still outstanding.

Curnick asked for the matter to be adjourned for a week while the dispute was ongoing.

“At the very least, I’m hoping in the meantime the Cellebrite for the accused’s phone can be … served on us,” she said.

According to News Corp, Magistrate Greg Grogin agreed with Lamarre-Condon’s legal team, saying that documentation should be provided to the court so there could be an argument over what would be considered confidential.

“Let’s get documentation that can be produced for the defendant as and when it becomes available,” he said.

“Let’s get this thing moving.”

The adjournment was agreed to, so this matter will return to the court next week.

Lamarre-Condon is yet to enter pleas in court

While his previous lawyer, John Walford, told media in June that Lamarre-Condon may rely on mental health grounds as his defence, he is still yet to enter a plea for the charges.

He is charged with two counts of domestic violence-related murder, and one count of breaking and entering.

It is alleged that Lamarre-Condon murdered Sydney couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies in February of 2024.

Police allege that Lamarre-Condon, who had briefly dated Baird, had planned to murder him after extended harassment after they broke up. Davies, who Baird was dating at the time, tragically became collateral damage.

After a heartbreaking week-long search, which devastated the Australian LGBTQIA+ community and drastically increased tensions between the queer community of Sydney and the NSW Police, the bodies of Baird and Davies were found in surfboard bags on a property near Goulburn.

It was a whole week before Lamarre-Condon turned himself into police. He was fired from the NSW Police Force in March.

In November, the court was told Lamarre-Condon would no longer be represented by Walford, and will now instead be defended by Legal Aid, which is taxpayer-funded.