Beau Lamarre-Condon Will Now Be Defended by Taxpayer-Funded Legal Aid

Former NSW Police officer Beaumont Lamarre-Condon, charged with the alleged murder of couple Luke Davies and Jesse Baird, has changed his legal representation to taxpayer-funded Legal Aid defence.

Lamarre-Condon, 29, appeared in Sydney Downing Centre’s Local Court to face charges for the alleged double murder of Jesse Baird and his partner Luke Davies.

As per 9 News, the court was told Lamarre-Condon would no longer be represented by lawyer John Walford, and will now instead be defended by Legal Aid, which is taxpayer-funded.

Legal Aid requests adjournment for psychiatric evaluation for Lamarre-Condon

In addition to the change in lawyers, Magistrate Clare Farnan also heard a request for adjournment until early next year, so a forensic psychiatrist to assess the accused’s mental state, noting the strain this may have on further proceedings.

“We have a forensic psychiatrist who has indicated they can assess the accused early next year, we expect that assessment will occur in February or March.”

The requests come from Lamarre-Condon’s new team of lawyers, funded by Legal Aid. The proposal for the ‘lengthy adjournment’ has been opposed by Crown prosecutors who are ‘not clear on all efforts being made to find a psychiatrist’.

Farnan instead opted to adjourn the case for two weeks, adding it was “regrettable that legal representation is changing at this stage in the proceedings”.

NSW Police investigated findings in alleged murder of Sydney couple Davies and Baird

Lamarre-Condon was charged with the alleged double murder after NSW Police found the bodies of Davies and Baird in late February in ‘surfboard bags’ in a rural property near Goulburn.

According to NSW Police, the attack was allegedly premeditated following months of “predatory behaviour” from Lamarre-Condon towards Baird, who the ex-police officer briefly dated.

The former NSW Police Senior Constable, who was let go from the force in March, is facing two counts of domestic violence-related murder and one count of break and enter.

Lamarre-Condon has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Davies and Baird, whom the LGBTQI+ community have deeply mourned ,and held vigils, for during Mardi Gras.