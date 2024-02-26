NSW Police Uninvited From Marching In Sydney Gay And Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade

The NSW Police have been uninvited to the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (SGLMG) Parade.

The decision follows the alleged murder of Jesse Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies by NSW Police Officer Beau Lamarre-Condon.

‘Could Add To The Distress Within Our Communities’

In a statement, SGLMG said, “Having the NSW Police march this year could add to the distress within our communities, already deeply affected by recent events.

“The Board has taken the decision to request that the Police do not march in the 2024 Parade.”

SGLMG explained the decision, saying, “Many have voiced their concerns to us, particularly regarding feelings of unease at the Parade. Their concerns centre on whether it can still be a space to protest, celebrate, and advocate for equality, as well as to honour and grieve for those we’ve lost, given the NSW Police’s participation in this year’s event.

“Our community needs space to grieve the loss of Jesse and Luke who, before this tragedy, would have been here celebrating with us at the Festival.”

They continued, “This decision was not made lightly, especially considering that many NSW Police members who participate in the Parade are also members of the LGBTQIA+ community and are navigating the impact of this tragedy alongside us. However, we believe that their participation at this year’s event could intensify the current feelings of sorrow and distress.”

‘We Need A Full Disarming And Defunding Of The Police To Keep Us Safe’

Queer activist group Pride in Protest welcomed the decision.

Speaking with Star Observer, Pride in Protest member Charlie Murphy said, “We see the police being removed from this parade as an absolute bare minimum of what needs to happen. We don’t want to see the police re-enter the parade.

“It’s clear that they do not represent any form of safety for us but represent a threat and we’ll be campaigning far beyond just their presence in the parade. We need a full disarming and defunding of the police to keep us safe.”

‘We Are Humans, We Are Representative Of The Community We Serve, And So We Should Be There’

In a statement NSW Police said, “While disappointed with this outcome, NSW Police will continue to work closely with the LGBTIQA+ community and remain committed to working with organisers to provide a safe environment for all those participating in and supporting this Saturday’s parade.”

In a report in the Daily Telegraph, NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb reacted to the news.

“We are humans, we are representative of the community we serve, and so we should be there.

“Conversations we’ve been having are around the underreporting of crimes in the queer community. How is this going to help that?”

‘Out Of The Bars And Into The Streets’

The first Mardi Gras march took place on June 24, 1978, along Oxford Street. The march, which was held to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall riot in New York City, was initially peaceful but culminated in police violence despite protesters having a permit to assemble.

As they marched from Taylor Square towards Hyde Park, the participants yelled ‘out of the bars and into the streets’ attracting more people to join the protest march. By the time they reached College Street, their numbers had grown to hundreds, and police began blocking routes and violently arresting and bashing participants.