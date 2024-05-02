A Masterclass: Woman Convinces Troll Sending Unsolicited Dickpics That He’s Dying

Arts & Entertainment News Read For Filth
Chloe Sargeant
May 2, 2024
A Masterclass: Woman Convinces Troll Sending Unsolicited Dickpics That He’s Dying
Image: Screenshots from Becky Homes X account, @deathtospinach

If you’ve ever wondered how to get rid of someone sending you incessant unsolicited dick pics – this is the absolute masterclass.

Writer Becky Holmes has topped the list of ‘women who 110% get shit done’, after she managed to convince a random sex pest who kept sending her unsolicited photos of his (shocker: underwhelming) penis that he was dying.

On TWO seperate occasions, nonetheless. 

Holmes went viral on X (formerly Twitter) and even got a segment by Channel 4 in the UK dedicated to her extremely impressive trolling efforts. Becky is known on social media for her expert troll-destroying, regularly responding to scammers and dickpic-senders with trolling that is so intricate and detailed, that in my personal opinion, she deserves some kind of medal. 

The sex pest, known only as Greg, first sent Becky a truly horrendous dickpic that included a scribbled message of ‘Happy Birthday’ on a piece of paper, which he then cut three holes in to look like two eyes and a nose (the latter, of course, being the hole he stuck his penis through). 

Becky’s initial response was to thank him for the effort, but she included a warning about the red mark on his stomach. 

She then ramped the warnings up:

“Greg I have a degree in dermatology. I’ve seen these before in that position and it is often a sign of something more serious,” she said. 

“It doesn’t itch?? Oh shit. Ok, stay calm for now! No itching is a sign of something healing – when a spot in that position doesn’t itch it means it’s likely to be spreading poison, what we call ‘silently’.”

“Greg, you’re really worrying me here. The fact that you haven’t noticed being bitten or scratched is even more concerning. This could well mean it’s coming from further within your body,” she continued. 

Greg eventually began to freak out, continuing to send Becky photos of the so-called “poisonous spot” and saying he’d shaved his torso and had showed it to his cousins for their opinion.

Becky replied to this by saying: “Shit. It’s not a good thing. I’m so sorry… it’s going to be a really difficult few months for you… that’s the nature of the condition. You won’t know until too late.”

The detail? The acting chops? The drama?!  Honestly, she deserves eternal free drinks and a key to the city.

Becky later confirmed to Channel 4 that Greg did actually visit a doctor, convinced that he was dying. 

You’d think that after this harrowing ordeal, Greg would his dick in his pants and out of Becky’s DMs – but apparently not. Greg came back for a second helping of trolling by Dermatologist Extraordinaire Becky. 

She shared another set of screenshots from her inbox, this time beginning with the ‘long-term sex pest Greg’ sending her another dick pic with a sock covering his penis and a caption of ‘Wake up Becky! It’s Cock O’Clock!’. [EDITOR NOTE: Dear LORD – do these men have no shame? Jfc.]

This time, she diagnosed Greg with the bubonic plague, telling him he was clearly covered in ‘buboes’. 

And despite him telling her she was ‘wrong last time’, she still managed to make Greg worry – again. 

 

Honestly, a work of art. If you are copping unsolicited dickpics that you want gone, this is truly, madly, deeply the best possible way to deal with it. 

You can follow Becky here: twitter.com/deathtospinach

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Daniel Radcliffe Reaffirms Staunch Support For All Queer People, Despite JK Rowling
May 2, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Daniel Radcliffe Reaffirms Staunch Support For All Queer People, Despite JK Rowling
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity News Screen
The Full Program For Qtopia Sydney’s Pride Fest Is Out
May 2, 2024 | Chloe Sargeant

The Full Program For Qtopia Sydney’s Pride Fest Is Out
Arts & Entertainment Community News New South Wales News News Scene
Glee Actor Darren Criss (A Straight Man) Reckons He Identifies As “Culturally Queer”
May 2, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Glee Actor Darren Criss (A Straight Man) Reckons He Identifies As “Culturally Queer”
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity News
Don’t Miss Lady Bunny, Mel C & more At Big Gay Day THIS Sunday!
May 2, 2024 | Michael James

Don’t Miss Lady Bunny, Mel C & more At Big Gay Day THIS Sunday!
Arts & Entertainment News Queensland News
Tribute for Trixie Laumonte ‘Life of A Legend’ In Brisbane
May 1, 2024 | Michael James

Tribute for Trixie Laumonte ‘Life of A Legend’ In Brisbane
News Queensland News
Turtle Cove Celebrates All Male Nude Week This May
May 1, 2024 | Michael James

Turtle Cove Celebrates All Male Nude Week This May
News Queensland News