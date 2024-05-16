Here’s All The Tea On Why Kim Chi & Eureka Are Fighting About Body-Shaming

This week, Drag Race star Kim Chi (real name Sang-Young Shin) released a statement on social media, saying she had been on the receiving end of a ‘wild and cruel’ barrage of body-shaming and online hate.

“The amount of body shaming I’ve received in the last 24 hours over someone’s falsely embellished story is actually wild?” read Kim Chi’s post.

“I didn’t want to air out my personal struggles but I actually struggled from depression and leg injury and have gained a lot of weight.

“I am doing much better now getting into healthier habits and routine. I hope you folks aren’t this cruel to fat people in your real daily lives.”

While the statement didn’t directly name Eureka (real name Eureka D. Huggard), the fellow Drag Race alum is the reason that Kim Chi is being bombarded with abuse about her weight and body.

Why? Here’s the tea.

The alleged fight on Werq The World tour

This debacle started when Eureka appeared on Very Delta, the podcast and outube talk show hosted by another Drag Race alum, Delta Work.

One clip from the episode, which ended up going viral, saw Eureka reminisce about a fight she had with Kim Chi after Eureka lost her bags on the Werq the World tour.

“I got into the biggest fight with Kim Chi, I was so pissed at her. I went to her and was like, ‘Do you have anything I could borrow? A stretch dress? Anything?’”, said Eureka.

“This was when she was going through her era of like, ‘I’m not a big girl.’

“She was just like, ‘Eureka, I don’t have anything in your size.’ I was just like, ‘Okay, that’s delusional.’

“I was a skinnier version of myself, and it also just felt, like, hateful. We’re sisters, we’re on tour together, and I got upset about it like, ‘Okay, fuck you girl.’”

Eureka goes on to say that she then had a consequent fight with Bob the Drag Queen over upsetting Kim Chi.

“I was just like, ‘Fuck you too bitch! Get out of my dressing room. I hate you all!’”, Eureka recalled.

“I love them now, [but] me and Kim Chi took a minute before we were okay again. But, you know, that’s how sisters get into it when we’re traveling.”

The clip of Eureka’s story went viral, which sadly led to online trolls inundating Kim Chi with abuse and body-shaming comments.

Drag Race queens’ support for Kim Chi

After posting to her statement about this hate to X, Kim received support from fellow queens such as Shea Coulee, Bimini, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Detox, Bianca Del Rio, Kandy Muse and many more.

Love you Kim! Sorry you’re experiencing such vitriol for simply exercising boundaries… fuck those people. — CEASEFIRE 🇵🇸 (@SheaCoulee) May 15, 2024

I love you my diva — Detox… (@TheOnlyDetox) May 15, 2024

you literally don’t have to explain yourself, fuck them — KANDY MUSE (@TheKandyMuse) May 14, 2024

“From personal experiences, yes, they are that horrible. Sometimes those words even come from friends,” said Darienne Lake in a reply to Kim Chi.

“It’s tough to be mentally strong, but it helps when you have people who have compassion and understanding. I’m always a Kim Chi fan.”