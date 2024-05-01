Tribute for Trixie Laumonte ‘Life of A Legend’ In Brisbane

A date for a tribute to the late Trixie Laumonte has been announced for this June.

The drag icon sadly passed away in March and was farewelled at a private service.

Since then friends and fans have been awaiting news of an official public farewell for the star.

Trixie Laumonte: Life Of A Legend

Trixie Laumonte first took to the stage in Brisbane over thirty years ago.

Here she began a career at The Beat Megaclub that would go on to span across three decades.

Known for her sharp wit, powerhouse performances and her distinctive voice, Trixie became a staple of the Brisbane community.

During her time as a performer she amassed many friends and fans who flocked to the local venues to see her perform.

When news of her death broke in March this year tributes flowed across the country for the loss of this Australian drag icon.

Former Brisbane Pride Festival president Deej Hancock paid tribute to the trail blazing performer on Facebook.

“Vale Trixie Lamont. A legend and an icon over decades” he said.

“Forging a path before most of us could even crawl.”

While many wished to be there to farewell the drag super star, her wishes were respected and a private funeral was held.

Close friend of Trixie, Charlene Sobrick, shared the news today that a public farewell for Trixie has now been organised in Brisbane.

The Brisbane farewell will take place at the Brunswick Hotel on Sunday June 16 at 3pm.

The Brunswick Hotel is located on Brunswick St in New Farm, Brisbane.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate the life of Trixie Laumonte.

Alternate celebrations are yet to be confirmed for Sydney, where Trixie built much of her legacy before moving to Queensland, but it is expected plans may be announced in the future.