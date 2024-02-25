Police Divers Are Searching NSW Dams For Bodies Of Sydney Couple Jesse Baird And Luke Davies

The search for the bodies of former TV presenter Jesse Baird and Qantas flight attendant Luke Davies continues, with NSW Police focussing on the dams near Goulburn.

“There’s someone out there who knows where those bodies are,” Commissioner Karen Webb told 2GB Radio on Monday morning, urging anyone with information to contact the police.

Baird’s ex-boyfriend celebrity blogger turned NSW Police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon was arrested on Friday for the alleged murders. According to the police, Lamarre-Condon shot dead Baird and Davies, at the former Channel Ten red carpet reporter’s home in Paddington, Sydney last week. Lamarre-Condon is alleged to have used his police-issued handgun, which he then checked into a suburban police station.

Lamarre-Condon is then believed to have rented a white van to dispose of the bodies.

Police Divers Are Searching Dams

“As part of the ongoing investigation by Strike Force Ashfordby, police have established a crime scene at Hazelton Road at Bungonia, in the Southern Tablelands,” a NSW Police spokesperson said in s statement.

Police divers from the Marine Area Command joined the search team and were assisting in searching the dams. Newcastle Herald reported that police had also searched the Lambton waterway for evidence.

NSW police commissioner Karen Webb expressed her condolences and urged anyone who had information about the alleged murders to come forward.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of Luke Davies and Jesse Baird. It is difficult to comprehend the grief and pain of their loss,” Webb said in a statement on Sunday.

Unanswered Questions

“I understand there are many unanswered questions and while I cannot comment on the matter before the courts, I can reassure Luke and Jesse’s loved ones, and the people of NSW, that we are working around the clock to find those answers,” Webb said.

Webb urged the community to have “patience” as the police attempt to piece together what happened.

“As our investigation continues, I would ask anyone who has information that could assist, to please come forward and contact us,” said Webb.

Anyone with information about Jesse Baird and Luke Davies’ disappearance has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.





