George Santos Stages Comeback For His Drag Alter Ego Kitara Ravache

Former congressman George Santos has revived his drag persona, Kitara Ravache, as part of a charity fundraising effort.

This development follows Santos’s recent withdrawal from an independent candidacy for a congressional seat in a nearby district, and the collapse of his political career.

The former lawmaker announced his intention to create personalised short videos using his cross-dressing alter ego on X, formerly Twitter promising them to anyone willing to pay.

Santos announced his return to drag with a bold declaration, “Y’all weren’t ready for this drop? I’ve decided to bring Kitara out of the closet after 18 years!”

Y’all weren’t ready for this drop? I’ve decided to bring Kitara out of the closet after 18 years!🤣🤣🤣 for a limited time & with 20% of the proceeds going to @Tunnel2Towers & @TheFellowship Book your Kitara @BookCameo on the link below!💅 👇https://t.co/rRbyBLp8tm — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) April 29, 2024

Santos previously denied he did drag

Santos’ revival of Kitara marks a stark change from his response in January 2023, when images of him in drag emerged publicly.

“No, I was not a drag queen in Brazil, guys. I was young and I had fun at a festival. Sue me for having a life,” the disgraced congressman told reporters at the time.

“Y’all were so obsessed with me being a drag queen so now i’m going to use that to make some money for charity,” Santos told the New York Daily News. “It’s me trolling you.”

The short videos on the Cameo platform come with a significant price tag of $350 each.

George Santos’ web of lies

Santos secured a Long Island congressional seat in a surprising upset during the 2022 midterms, however his tenure ended less than a year after it was revealed he had fabricated most of his life stories.

Santos was formally expelled from the House of Representatives following the publication of a report by the House Ethics Committee last December.

The report accused Santos of various misconduct, including defrauding donors and misappropriation of campaign funds for personal use. He is accused of embezzling public funds to finance a lifestyle that included adult entertainment and cosmetic procedures, and providing false information to Congress.

The House Ethics Committee report revealed expenditures made by Santos:

“After the $50,000 from RedStone was deposited into Representative Santos’ personal accounts, the funds were used to, among other things: pay down personal credit card bills and other debt; make a $4,127.80 purchase at Hermes; and for smaller purchases at Only Fans; Sephora; and for meals and for parking”.

Santos is currently awaiting a federal trial for allegedly misusing campaign funds, COVID unemployment benefits, and other infractions. He has pleaded not guilty to these charges.

Furthermore, Santos joined the ranks of just six individuals in history to face such a fate in the U.S. House of Representatives. The vote tally saw 311 in favour and 114 opposed to his expulsion.

Santos additionally pledged that 10% of the proceeds from his drag persona Cameo videos would benefit a 9/11 victims group and another 10% would support a pro-Israel Christian organisation.

He claimed that the remainder of the profits would cover wardrobe, hair, and makeup expenses.

“George Santos will make nothing. I’m doing it for charity”, he told the New York Daily News.