PM Anthony Albanese Slammed For Lying At Gendered Violence Rally

by LALROHLUI

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been slammed for lying on a national scale after he attended the No More rally yesterday in Canberra, where he claimed that he and the Minister for Women, Katy Gallagher, had asked to speak but had been told by organisers that it was not possible.

Footage of the speech shows rally organiser Sarah Williams from What Were You Wearing (WWYW) say, “That’s a lie. That’s a full out lie”.

In a statement posted to Instagram last night, Williams said Albanese’s office told her he was interested in walking, but not speaking.

“Myself and WWYW never denied him from speaking. He never asked to speak.”

“For him to not only demand he speak because he was being heckled, but lie was disgraceful.”

When questioned on Channel Nine’s Today Program about his alleged statement to Williams, “I’m the Prime Minister of the country, I run this country,” Albanese brushed off claims that he lied. He said it was “an emotional day” and insisted that the focus remain on combatting violence against women.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Williams (@sarahwilliamss5)

Speaking at the rally, Albanese said, “We need to change the culture and we need to change attitudes. We need to change the legal system.”

“We need to change the approach by all governments because it is not enough to support victims, we need to focus on the perpetrators and focus on prevention.”

The prime minister’s speech was frequently interrupted by jeers, with one protestor yelling “it’s not enough” when he listed some of the actions his government had taken to address the problem, including the introduction of domestic violence payments.

Williams said, “You walked to that stage and listed your achievements to try to save yourself.”

As of April 23, 25 women have died of gender-based violence, 11 more than last year.

In 2022, 17 had women died by the same time in April, 14 in 2021 and 2020.

‘No More’ rallies took place this past weekend across Australia’s capital cities.

A national strike has been planned for May 20.