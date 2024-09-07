Ben Norris: Life After Winning Big Brother

Benjamin Norris, the 2012 winner of Big Brother Australia, made history as the first openly gay man to win the show. His victory was marked by a heartfelt proposal to his boyfriend, Ben, on live television, a moment that was widely celebrated at the time.

Twelve years later, Norris reflects on his journey, the challenges that came with sudden fame, and the enduring love that continues to define his life.

Reflecting on life after Big Brother with Ben Norris.

For Benjamin Norris, life after Big Brother has been a mix of highs and lows, marked by significant personal growth, he spoke to the Star Observer this week about his life after the show. “Life is good. I have been the happiest I have been in a long time” he says.

“I’d be lying if I said Big Brother doesn’t change your life. In 2012, it really blew up our lives, and there are still ricochets from winning Big Brother. Which means you never really forget that it happened,” Norris shares, emphasising how deeply the experience has impacted him.

The unexpected opportunities that came with his win were both thrilling and challenging.

“One minute I was the guy at the bar who the bartender ignores, and the next we were having cocktails with Ellen DeGeneres. We have pinched ourselves a few times with the places and spaces we found ourselves,” he reflects. Yet, despite the glamour, Norris and his partner Ben had to navigate the pressures that fame placed on their relationship. “Producers warned us our relationship would be really tested by the fallout of their show. However, Ben and I are still together 12 years later, and we are actually better than ever.”

The Price of Fame

The sudden shift from anonymity to public recognition can be isolating, a reality Norris experienced firsthand. “One thing we realised at the height of the Big Brother fame was how lonely you feel. Most of your friends find the sudden change of being recognised really disruptive. Then you also get this new wave of friends that come from seeing you on television,” he explains.

The way people treated him changed, leading to feelings of paranoia and discomfort. “You need to be really smart with who you spend your time with. As you feel paranoid and confused with why people treat you differently to how they treated you before.“

Despite these challenges, Norris eventually found his footing and pursued a new career path. “It actually took a really long time to pivot into a career that worked for me,” he admits.

After working various media jobs, Norris found his niche as an Entertainment Journalist. “Now I work for myself as an Entertainment Journalist. I freelance for most publications that cover Australian TV and absolutely love researching stories and getting exclusives. I honestly love getting up each day and working in this space.”

The Proposal That Divided Viewers

Norris’s public proposal to Ben on the night of his Big Brother win was a significant moment for LGBTQIA+ representation on Australian television. However, the reaction was mixed. “It was actually really polarising to people” he shared.

“On the night of the proposal, there were people in the audience that were outraged by the public declaration of our love for one another,” he recalls.

Even within the LGBTQIA+ community, the proposal sparked controversy.

“We also found that the LGBTI community didn’t want us to be the face of what was the early stages of the marriage equality debate.”

“Being on Big Brother was really looked down on, and while we had given ‘gay marriage’ a platform, I received a lot of hate from gay men who were really horrible to me for a long time,” Norris reveals.

“I think they thought I was trying to represent them, and that really clashed with many of the diverse ways in which an individual wants to represent themselves and their queerness. I totally get that.”

Despite the criticism, Norris sees the importance of having diverse stories represented in media. “These days I love seeing other people go on television or other mediums like social media and represent the way they fit into queer culture. I say get as many stories out there as we can. We are so far away from one token gay guy on a reality series. Which is amazing, as there are so many stories about being queer that haven’t been told.”

But is there a wedding on the cards for the pair?

“We are not married and there are no official plans in the works” he says.

“I have to admit, while we supported the Marriage Equality movement we decided that we didn’t actually want to get married.”

“That seems to be quite controversial for some people to hear. Yet those traditions of ceremony etc weren’t that important to either of us. We had a big engagement party a month after Big Brother and we should have just had a wedding then.”

For now the couple are happy with their life as it is.

“We have toyed with many ideas but I’d be happy to elope to Greece and not making it such a spectacle. Isn’t it great we are still together after all of this – is what I think.

Changing Lives, One Story at a Time

While the proposal was controversial, it also had a profound impact on many people. “For as many people who seemed to hate seeing two gay men on television getting engaged, there was an enormous response from young parents who shared their stories for years about what my time on Big Brother did for someone in their family,” Norris says.

“I had mums and dads writing to me about just being myself on television, and then being accepted by the Australian public helped their child come out. That is really lovely to hear, and those stories still warm my heart.”

Norris also reflects on his struggles with accepting his own sexuality and the lack of representation he had growing up. “I struggled to accept my homosexuality, and there was no one on TV that I related to growing up.”

“I think Big Brother over the years has been quite amazing with some of the LGBTI personalities they have helped change people’s perspectives. Farmer Dave, Zach Douglas, Johnny Cass, and Ben Zabel are all such different queer men, and I think they all have made an enormous impact on Australian TV.”

TV Reload and Beyond for Ben Norris

Since his time on the show Ben Norris has channeled his passion for television into a successful podcast, TV Reload, where he offers audiences a behind-the-scenes look at Australian television.

“I live and breathe television and always have. I have a podcast on iHeart Radio Australia. I drop three episodes a week, with over 450 episodes available to download from the ARN app. Which gives audiences a look at how TV is made but also gives listeners an unfiltered chance to hear from the people they have seen on television,” Norris says with enthusiasm.

Despite the setbacks he has faced, including being told to “tone down” his gayness in previous media roles, Norris remains optimistic about the future.

“I worked in Breakfast radio where I was told to tone down my ‘gayness‘” he recalls.

“My Program Director said some really hurtful things that actually affected my mental health for about 5 years. Those conversations in a corporate environment were so hurtful and it really did affect me for a long time.”

His time in the industry demonstrated an evolving landscape that challenged how queer people were seen and represented in the media.

“They obviously had sponsors and things to worry about that put pressure on them and now I think I was in the wrong place at the wrong time to have an employer talk to me like that.”

“You couldn’t say the things she said to me these days without being sued and I will acknowledge that being openly gay in the media has been a much harder place than what people would probably understand. We have come along way.”

“I worked hard to keep myself in the media post Big Brother. I am lucky I still have my toes in the water, and I have been lucky in so many ways with people who have believed in me up until this day.”

Looking Back, Moving Forward

As Norris reflects on his journey, he is grateful for the lessons learned along the way. “I don’t think I can say I would do much that would be that different. I would probably have more confidence with my decisions and also stood up to a few people, but it has all been a learning curve,” he says.

Ultimately, Norris is content with where he is today. “I have come so far from where I was, and at the end of the day, I am pretty lucky to have my health, a loving relationship, and my bills paid doing what I love.”

But are there more television roles on the horizon for Ben?

“I have been asked to do I’m A Celeb, The Amazing Race, Celebrity Apprentice, the list could go on but for some reason or another those opportunities never came to fruition.”

While the offers and interest are still there, the chances that he’ll them up appear to be dwindling.

“The calls still come in but I am less interested in being in front of the camera. I think going back to TV at this stage would be too much.”

“I don’t want that kind of disturbance at this stage of my life. When you go on a show, any show you have to allow for at least a year before your life returns to normality and I am not interested in being back in that world. “