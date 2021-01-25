—

It’s the pair of mittens the whole world wants to get their hands on, and as it turns out the mittens made famous by Bernie Sanders were in fact, made by a lesbian.

As one of only a few attendees at the inauguration of Joe Biden as President last Wednesday, a photo of the 79-year-old Senator soon went viral, giving way as the internet often does to countless memes featuring the politician sitting legs-crossed, socially distanced from others, sporting a disposable mask and wearing very large and very distinct mittens.

The mittens made by a Jen Ellis, who is a 42-year-old lesbian second grade teacher from Essex Junction outside of Burlington, were a gift for Sanders following a failed bid to become the Democratic nominee for the presidency to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Ellis, who calls her creations ‘swittens’ as they are made out of old sweatshirts had originally made several pairs for staff at the school where her daughter was attending preschool. Sanders’s daughter-in-law, who just so happened to work there as a director, made Ellis decide on a whim to make a pair for Sanders as well.

“I agree with his politics. As a teacher, I work with people from all walks of life, and I can see how a lot of people need more help and support.

“Some of the things that Bernie talks about, like forgiving student loans and free education and just a lot of his humanitarian ideas and things, really align with what I see as a need in our country every day.”

Its apparently not the first time Sanders and his ‘swittens’ have caught the attention of the internet, but their appearance at last Wednesday’s inauguration has made them even more popular than before.

However, for those wishing to get a hand on a pair of Ellis’s mittens, the teacher has confirmed she has received over 6000 emails since last Wednesday, and has sadly confirmed she has neither the time nor the want to mass produce her ‘swittens’.

“I’m not going to quit my day job. I am a second-grade teacher, and I’m a mom, and all that keeps me really busy.”