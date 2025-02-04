Binary Australia Director, Kirralie Smith, Slapped With AVO

Noted anti-trans activist and Binary Australia spokesperson Kirralie Smith has had an apprehended violence order taken out against her by a trans woman over “disturbing” conduct.

In a December appeal ruling published last week, the NSW district court granted an AVO against Smith, and ordered her not to assault, threaten, stalk, harass, intimidate, approach, or contact the woman until December 2026. Smith must also not approach two mid-north coast football clubs until then.

The court heard that the woman had been targeted with attacks since December 2022, when her football club posted photos of their awards night to Facebook.

The following month, Smith published a tweet calling for men to help her with “the bloke playing on the women’s team”, then posted a photo of the woman, calling her a “bloke in a frock”. She cross-posted to her own Facebook page, as well as Binary Australia’s, which at the time had 48,000 and 78,000 followers respectively.

In February 2023, Smith travelled to the mid-north coast with a group of men, who she filmed impersonating trans women while playing football.

The woman told the court she feared for her safety, and that of her friends and community, and shared her belief that Smith was sharing her image “to incite harm and violence”.

Court of appeal Justice Penelope Wass found Smith’s conduct involved “ongoing behaviours which were objectively threatening”, and labelled her actions “disturbing”.

“They interrupted her quiet and peaceful life, playing soccer on the mid- north coast for her club, in a team that accepted her and celebrated her for her commitment to the sport,” Wass said.

“She is not a transgender activist, simply a transgender woman who feared that her quiet life would be interrupted, hindered, or interfered with.”

Smith argued the conduct was not harassment or intimidation, but political speech, and “trivial conduct”.

Wass disagreed, stating her behaviour was “a sustained campaign of belittling, harassment and intimidation”.

Smith intends to appeal the ruling.

On Tuesday, she posted to X saying she will “speak the truth”.

“If you believe anything judges, journalists or politicians say who refer to males as she/her, you are gullible and stupid. If they lie about the most fundamental reality of course they will lie about other things.

“I won’t be intimidated into silence. I will #holdtheline.”

Smith’s extensive anti-trans history

Smith has been campaigning against trans rights since before 2018, and is the self-appointed director of Binary Australia, which was created to “push back against harmful gender theory”.

Binary Australia was formerly known as Marriage Alliance, an anti-marriage equality lobby group that rebranded after the 2017 postal vote. The group were behind an advertisement that depicted a woman being hanged by a rainbow noose.

In 2022, the group was identified as a “far-right, extremist group” by Global Project Against Hate and Extremism.

Smith was also a Senate candidate for Cory Bernardi’s now defunct Australian Conservatives party, and was one of the signatories on the recent letter calling for Prime Minister Albanese to conduct an inquiry into gender-affirming care, such as a puberty blockers and hormone treatments.