—

A bouncer at a Philadelphia gay bar has been arrested by police after murdering a bar patron. Kenneth Frye, 24, is facing charges of third-degree murder after punching Eric Pope, 41, on April 16, leading to the Pope’s death.

Trigger Warning: This story has details and video of a gay man’s murder, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

According to police, Pope hit his head on the sidewalk after being been punched by Frye while he was being removed from Tabu Lounge and Sports Bar for being intoxicated. Pope was taken to the hospital but later died a week later, on April 23.

Advertisement

The ⁦@PhillyPolice⁩ announcement “bouncer” Kenneth Frye,24, of Susquehanna Ave, in Philadelphia, “is WANTED for the murder of Eric Pope” comes just two days after FOX29 News ⁦@KellyRuleTV⁩ broke the story Sunday&first aired video of what happened ⁦@FOX29philly⁩ pic.twitter.com/66OkGrP8cU — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) April 27, 2022

Frye turned himself in on Thursday, April 28 after police issued an arrest warrant.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the bouncer did not work directly for the bar but was a security contractor at Mainline Private Security.

Since 2020, the security company has been sued multiple times “over bouncers’ alleged use of force or failure to summon medics in response to injuries.”

Massachusets State Congressman Antonio F. D. Cabral reacted to the news on Facebook, writing, “This is an immense loss for our community, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to know and work with Eric for so many years. He and his family are in my thoughts and prayers, and I hope those responsible for his death are brought to swift justice.”

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.