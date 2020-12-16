—

Brazilian tourist Fabricio da Silva Claudino will be deported from Australia. This follows his conviction in a case relating to him to secretly recording consensual sex with his ex-boyfriend and allegedly posting the video without consent on his OnlyFans account.

On December 10, the Central Local Court sentenced Claudino to 11 months in prison, including a non-parole period of seven months. Claudino who was in custody at the Villawood Detention Centre since February, will now be deported to his home country of Brazil. Magistrate Clare Farnan said that the jail sentence would act as a “deterrent” to others.

Da Silva Claudino initially pled guilty to 11 charges of taking and distributing videos without consent in September 2019. However, he recently attempted to reverse the guilty plea, stating that he needed to return to Brazil to care for his sick mother which is why he pled guilty in the first place. He claimed that the videos were uploaded to OnlyFans with the consent of his partner. However, court documents stated otherwise.

“The victim is clearly unaware of his activity being recorded. [He is] depicted in the recording as face down throughout.

“At one point the defendant positions the mobile phone towards a mirror where his face is depicted. [He is] depicted in the recording as face down throughout.”

“My dignity was sold for 12 dollars and 99 cents,” the victim had told the court in July.

Speaking to Star Observer Fabricio Da Silva said, “my family is suffering so much because of this [incident].”

“I used to work from a very early age to support my mother and it made me think of how much my mother needs me,” said Fabricio da Silva as he broke down at Central Local court on Thursday. However, he admitted to feeling little to no remorse for his actions. He denies any wrong-doing .

“The whole monster image the media painted of me… I am not this person,” Da Silva Claudino told Star Observer.