Gay Greens MP Stephen Bates Launches Australian First Only Fans Campaign

Queensland Federal Member For Brisbane Stephen Bates has today launched a unique new advertising campaign on OnlyFans.

The outspoken MP has announced he is using the subscription service as an advertising platform to raise aware for PrEP and PEP availability in Australia, as well as other issues.

It’s not the first time the MP has used a less than conventional means of advertising.

Stephen Bates is set to be the first politician in Australia to utilise the subscription service OnlyFans for his political campaigning.

While the platform is primarily used for sharing adults only content, it is not strictly available for this, with users allowed to post generalised content if they wish, Bates will not be posting NSFW content on the site.

A statement from The Greens today estimated that over 28 million users visit the platform per month in Australia alone, making it an appealing platform to reach a unique and different audience.

Bates will be launching his account as a free service, where users can subscribe to access his content with no payment required.

The first campaign Stephen Bates is launching on the platform is targeting access to PrEp and PEP for free for anyone with a script.

“While PrEP is on the PBS, the gap payment can add up to hundreds of dollars a year” Bates said in a statement.

“In a cost of living crisis, that’s just too much. You shouldn’t have to pay a fortune to be sexually responsible.”

“Ending HIV is too important to fly under the radar. I campaign on OnlyFans and Grindr because it gets attention. Sometimes you have to make a splash to make people pay attention to the things that matter.”

It’s not the first time Stephen Bates has caught attention for this less than conventional advertising.

In what turned out to be one of the tightest races in the 2022 federal election Bates narrowly won the seat from LNP MP Trevor Evans, the first openly gay MP in Queensland.

Part of that campaign involved Stephen’s use of Grindr as an advertising platform.

With the slogans “You always come first with the Greens”, “Spice up Canberra with a third” and put “Stephen Bates on top this election” on the gay and bisexual dating app he caught plenty of people’s attention, a strategy he plans to implement in the current election campaign as well.

“Put a 1 in my box”

Stephen has today launched his first video as part of this Onlyfans campaign, sharing it on his Instagram, and it is as cheeky as his previous content.

In the video he also confirms The Greens plan to make contraceptives free, investing in mental health care as well as their campaign to appoint an LGBTIQA+ Human Rights Commissioner to “be a watchdog for the LGBTIQA+ community who still face discrimination at work, in education, in healthcare and in public life.”

“Whoever said sex and politics doesn’t mix hasn’t heard what I’ve got for you” he opens the video with.

“Because I’ve got a HUGE policy announcement for you” he says as he stands up, crotch to camera.

“That will TOP Labor and the LNP” he continues.

He continues with more details of the plan for making PrEp and PEP free, before dropping some more cheeky lines.

“The coalition and One Nation are in a race to the BOTTOM” he says speaking of their damaging culture wars before warning there’s a “real potential for a HUNG parliament.”

He concludes the video with perhaps the best line of the video “Put a 1 in my box.”

The federal election will take place on Saturday, May 3, 2025.