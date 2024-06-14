Bridgerton Confirms Queer Lead Character In Season Three

The elegant world of Regency-era England in Netflix’s Bridgerton has just gotten a lot gayer.

The popular series, based on Julia Quinn’s novels, has introduced its first queer main character in a surprising and refreshing twist.

Spoilers ahead for Season 3 Part 2.

Bridgerton just got gayer

Historically, Quinn’s books portray all characters as straight, but the series has made a change, which was hinted at earlier this year.

The second half of “Bridgerton” Season 3 has finally aired and reveals that Benedict Bridgerton (played by Luke Thompson) is attracted to both men and women.

Additionally, the show hints at a same-sex love interest for Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd).

In this season, while Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) navigate their romance, Benedict embarks on his own journey of sexual discovery.

His storyline includes a romantic entanglement with a worldly widow, Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New), and her friend Paul Suarez (Lucas Aurelio).

Benedict’s exploration begins when Lady Tilley invites Paul to dinner, leading to an unexpected flirtation.

Though initially hesitant when faced with the proposition of a threesome, Benedict ultimately embraces the experience. In a pivotal moment, Tilley reassures him, saying, “There is so much in society that is unnatural, but a feeling between two people, whatever their sex, is the most natural thing in the world.”

Benedict returns to engage in a passionate encounter with both Tilley and Paul, ultimately expressing his newfound sense of freedom.

“You live for those scenes”

Benedict’s arc highlights a nuanced exploration of male sexuality, as Luke Thompson explained in a recent interview with Bustle.

“Male sexuality, particularly, can feel boxy in the way that it’s explored…By our modern terms, the closest [descriptor] would be something along the lines of pansexuality — being attracted to the way that someone thinks and feels, regardless of gender.”

Thompson also told Shondaland that filming the intimate scenes was a thrilling challenge. “You live for those scenes…a real moment where you make this turn together. And it’s just super-exciting to play,” he said.

Meanwhile, Francesca’s storyline introduces another layer of queer representation.

Although the books pair her with Michael Stirling, the series reimagines Michael as Michaela (Masali Baduza), adding a potential same-sex romance for Francesca.

As fans eagerly await Season 4, whether it’s Benedict or Francesca, it’s clear that LGBTQ stories will start to take shape in the widely popular program.