Brisbane’s bid to host the 2026 Gay Games has today come one step closer to reality, with the city included as one of eight to be shortlisted to host the hotly anticipated competition. Brisbane sits alongside Auckland (New Zealand), Toronto (Canada), Guadalajara (Mexico), Munich (Russia), San Diego (USA), Taipei (Taiwan) and Valencia (Spain).

The Gay Games are a global quadrennial sport and cultural event open to all. From its inception in San Francisco in 1982 it has grown into an event spanning 10 days with 10,000 athletes competing in more than 35 sports.

Earlier this, Jason Davis, chairman of the board organising Brisbane’s bid to host the event said publicly that, “The Gay Games are all about providing a safe environment for athletes from all over the world to achieve their own personal best. That’s the Australian lifestyle isn’t it?

“Many of the sporting teams around the city we’ve approached have come on board, and we want to see more.”

Also clear is the economic benefit that the Gay Games bring to host cities. Most recently it was estimated that the impact of the 2018 Gay Games in Paris was a cool $117.9 million.

The last time an Australian city played host to the Gay Games was in 2002, when the event was hosted by Sydney.

The competition is next slated to take place in Hong Kong in 2022.