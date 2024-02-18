Brisbane To Host First Ever River Pride Event at MELT Open

It’s been over 10 years since the Melt Festival of Queer Arts and Culture first launched at the Brisbane Powerhouse.

Since its inception, the dynamic festival has brought a diverse range of powerful and exciting events to Brisbane celebrating local and international talent in a jam-packed schedule that has seen audiences flock to the venue.

Melt Open prepares to deliver exciting new events for Brisbane

Late last year it was announced that the festival would be expanding into a new and exciting format as MELT Open was announced as the 2024 model of the festival, with festival organisers launching a plan to celebrate LGBTQIA+ performances across the city of Brisbane in 2024. The new format will build on the success of Melt and allow for more venues and artists to participate making it their largest and most ambitious project so far. With the upcoming Olympic games only just around the corner, it’s a perfect way for Brisbane to prepare to show the world what we have to offer.

As preparations continue for the 2024 festival this week it was announced recently that a brand new event would open the festival and it’s certainly something we haven’t seen yet.

Courtney Act to lead Brisbane’s first River Pride Parade

On Saturday the 9th of November the inaugural River Pride Parade will launch with a fleet of boats parading down the iconic Brisbane River and of course, they will be lead by one of Brisbane’s most iconic queer performers.

International drag superstar Courtney Act will lead the parade as the boats begin their journey from the William Jolly Bridge, culminating at the Brisbane Powerhouse.

Courtney is thrilled to be leading the event “A river parade on the Brisbane River – what a brilliant twist on a cherished favourite! Just imagine the magic as we all come together to celebrate on the water, surrounded by the beauty of the city. As I lead the river parade, you can bet there’ll be plenty of SPF beneath my makeup! This is truly a unique and fabulous way to honour Pride and the stunning Brisbane River” she said in a statement.

“I’m stoked to be coming home to Brissy to be a part of such a vibrant celebration of LGBTQIA+ culture and creativity. Storytelling is our greatest invention, and it’s so important that we hear a variety of stories, whether they’re told through cabaret, music, art, sport, or partying! I love that the festival is open access, so anyone can be a part of it. It’s going to be a great year and I can’t wait to be there and feel the buzz of the festival!”

Organisers are already seeking expressions of interest for anyone wishing to participate, those wishing to do so can register online: https://www.meltopen.org/river-pride-parade/