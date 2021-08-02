—

Andrew Dymock, a 24-year-old British Neo-Nazi, who among other things had publicly called for gay people to be purged, was recently convicted for terror and hate crime-related offences and sentenced to seven years imprisonment.

A magistrate found Dymock guilty of terror offences, including, encouraging and funding terrorism, and three hate crimes for targetting race and sexuality.

Dymock had publicly called for gay people to be “purged” from society, the extermination Jewish people and was also found to be responsible for “some of the most vile and violent Nazi propaganda” ever seen.

Founded Terror Groups

Dymock, the middle-class son of academics, and previous leader of the outlawed groups System Resistance Network (SRN) and Sonnenkrieg Division, was convicted of a total of 15 offences including stirring up racial hatred and hatred based on sexual orientation, possessing racially inflammatory material, five charges of encouraging terrorism, two of fundraising for terrorism, four counts of disseminating terrorist publications and possessing a terrorist document.

At the time of his arrest Dymock alleged that he was not in fact involved with SRN and had instead been set up by an ex-girlfriend who had failed in “recruiting” him to the now banned terrorist group National Action.

“In fact, I am bisexual but lean towards being homosexual, in direct conflict with Nazism.” Dymock told investigators.

Yet the previous year Dymock’s had published an article claiming that gay people “are simply degenerate and must be purged from society for the greater good”, and also described Jewish people as “a cancer”.

Aimed To Stir Up A Race War

The Central Criminal Court of England and Wales heard how Dymock had while studying politics at Aberystwyth University, held a “prominent role” promoting the now-banned System Resistance Network (SRN) group online, and had aimed to “stir up a race war” and “preached zero-tolerance” of non-white, Jewish and Muslim communities, while describing homosexuality as a “disease”.

“It is readily apparent that you are intelligent, well read, very articulate and motivated but a wholly misguided individual who, despite all the advantages of a good education and family upbringing chose at the age of 20 to take the path of dreadful bigotry, intolerance and hatred towards other members of our society solely on the basis of their race, creed or sexual orientation.” Dennis said in his judgment

“In setting up and running the website and Twitter account for your extremist cause you were prepared to inflame such vile prejudices in others and to promote and encourage hatred and violence towards other human beings in furtherance of your distorted and wicked cause.”

Dymock’s parents had written to the courts pleading for lenience ahead of sentencing, with Defence lawyer Andrew Morris stating they were “extremely worried” about the impact of jail on their son. However, Dennis ruled that Dymock’s was both dangerous and posed a “significant risk of serious harm” to the public.

Chief superintendent Martin Snowden of the Counter Terrorism Policing Northeast who led the investigation into Dymock’s said that he “represented a threat to our society, not simply because of his mindset but because of the considerable efforts he exerted spreading his ideology and misusing his abilities.”

