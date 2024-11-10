Broncos Star Reece Walsh Under Fire For Wearing Nail Polish Again

Brisbane Broncos star player Reece Walsh is again under fire for his choice to wear nail polish as the club introduces a new coach.

Walsh has previously garnered plenty of attention for this choice to wear nail polish, something that doesn’t seem to phase the star.

Earlier this year he copped plenty of negative and positive attention about it as fans took notice on social media, now his new coach allegedly has it in his sights.

New rules for Reece Walsh?

Reece Walsh has earned himself plenty of fans on and off the field with the Broncos player having a fantastic career and a strong following online.

It’s this attention that has got the ire of those in the industry, allegedly claiming Walsh and his players are getting some ‘rock star’ egos.

Now with incoming coach Michael Maguire on board to coach the team it looks like things could be set for a shake up.

Speaking to NRL360 reporter Dean Ritchie gave his insight about what the team can expect from the incoming coach and strangely enough, nail polish was on the agenda.

Ritchie claimed that Walsh and other players have been seen wearing sunglasses in the change rooms, something he branded arrogant behaviour that he believes will be stopped.

He also believes Maguire will draw a line in the sand on their nail polish.

“Madge will tip that club on its head and it needs to be tipped on its head. The egos are out of control,” he said.

“You won’t see that (Reece Walsh wearing sunglasses in the dressing room at night). I’m telling you.”

“And you won’t see nail polish on the fingers of the players either. Madge will say ‘you are kidding’.”

Braith Anasta chimed in, “I know it’s a bit judgmental but you look at Reece and think ‘he is confident this kid’. I like confidence and I like arrogance because you’ve got to have it to be one of the best players in our game.”

“You need that arrogance and that confidence for belief and to think that you can dominate.”

Reece Walsh has seemed unfazed by previous attention about this nails, which many have pointed out is often the result of time spent bonding with his daughter.

He has continued to post photos of himself wearing his nail polish proudly, including a recent snap with a stunning set of pink which he wore proudly while out to dinner.

Whether or not he is banned from wearing nail polish on the field and in the change rooms remains to be seen as new coach Michael Maguire officially begins his new role.