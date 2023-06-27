Bros Actor Luke Macfarlane Becomes A Daddy

Bros actor Luke Macfarlane and partner, former World Cup skier Hig Roberts have announced the birth of their daughter.

According to Macfarlane’s post on social media, daughter Tess Eleanor Macfarlane was born on June 4 after “some hectic days.”

Macfarlane, 43, wrote, “Tess Eleanor Macfarlane— Born June 4th 2023. We started life with some hectic days and received world-class care. On Father’s Day we got to take her home.

“Her Dads can’t wait to introduce her to all the remarkable people and the beautiful world we live in.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Macfarlane (@ten_minutes_younger)

Friends, celebrities, and well-wishers responded with congratulations to the news.

Queer Eye star Jai Rodriguez commented, “Congrats Bro.”

Macfarlane’s “Bros” co-star Billy Eichner with a string of heart emojis, as did Bachelor star Colton Underwood and Mean Girls’s Jonathan Bennett.

Actor Alison Sweeney wrote, “This is incredible news!! I am SO happy for all three of you!!!!!! Congrats.”

Drag performer Shangela wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS!!!!”

Actor Nikki DeLoach, wrote,“Huge congrats Luke! So thrilled for you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hig Roberts (@higroberts)

Macfarlane came out in 2008, while acting in his breakthrough role in the drama Brothers and Sisters.

In 2021, he starred in Netflix’s first gay rom-com Single All the Way

He starred in Bros alongside Billy Eichner (Parks and Recreation) in 2022.

Speaking to Star Observer the day after the movie premiered, Eichner, said, “It was really fun; it was really exciting. The audience loved it and we just had a blast.”

“It feels great, you know,” Eichner said when asked about the raves the film received from critics. “I’m just very thankful to be a part of it and to have gotten the movie made and for it to be having an impact on LGBTQI audiences who go see it and straight people too.”