(‎From left to right)Luke Macfarlane, Nicholas Stoller and ‎Billy Eichner at the Victorian Pride Centre. Liam Hemsworth (right).

In a recent interview, writer, and actor in his movie ‘Bros’, Billy Eichner revealed that Aussie heartthrob Liam Hemsworth was supposed to have a role in the movie.

Eichner explained in an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle that in the movie Eichner and Macfarlane’s character go see a fictional movie together, a sort of parody of ‘Brokeback Mountain’.

Macfarlane Jokes Australia Is To Blame

“We had a whole zoom meeting with him [Hemsworth], and he was lovely and charming and funny, but then COVID hit again, and he couldn’t travel from Australia.”

Macfarlane jokingly said that Australia kept Hemsworth from being in the film, while Eichner joked about him potentially being in the sequel.

Eichner and Macfarlane also spoke about how they hope the film allows for many more conversations to happen and encourage people to come out. “It’s really powerful … It’s really moving to hear those stories.”

Bros releases in Australia on October 27, 2022. Macfarlane, Eichner and the film’s director Nicholas Stoller are currently touring Australian cities to promote the film. They recently visited the Victorian Pride Centre, Australia’s first purpose-built hub for LGBTIQ+ communities, in St Kilda.





