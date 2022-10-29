—

Let’s get one thing straight. Bros, the first LGBTQ+ rom-com to be produced by a major studio, is undeniably, unapologetically and awesomely gay.

This romantic comedy about two gay men who fall in love, despite both being seemingly uninterested in finding love, is not only terrifically funny, but it also gives Queer audiences a film which celebrates modern-day gay culture, while at the same time deftly satirising it.

Bros sets a striking new tone for depicting the complexities of modern gay life, while still welcoming audiences of all identities to enjoy its broad humour.

Billy Eichner, who stars and co-wrote Bros (along with director Nicholas Stoller) has created an out-and-proud film, but how much you will enjoy the film will likely depend on how much you appreciate Billy Eichner’s penchant for creating caustic characters.

‘You Like Dumb Guys…’

Bros tells the story of Bobby Leiber (played by Eichner), a 40 year old podcaster (who talks about “whatever [he] feels like talking about”), who is also spearheading the opening of the first LGBTQ history museum in the US. Bobby is seemingly content living life as a single man, or is he?

Bobby, has given up on the idea of love, and endlessly finds fault with other gay men. “I support them, but I don’t trust them,” he tells a friend.

Bobby’s manic cynicism and arch humour makes him his own worst social enemy. He is tightly wound and highly opinionated and completely lacks a filter even in the most delicate of circumstances.

“I don’t want any Hollywood bullshit. No scenes where two guys are about to hook up, and all of a sudden the camera conveniently pulls away,” Bobby says when recounting being wooed by a Hollywood studio to write a gay rom-com.

On a night out, Bobby meets Aaron (played by Luke Macfarlane), a sexy, muscular and successful lawyer who on first sight appears to be way out of Bobby’s league. “I need you to be honest with me. You like dumb guys…you like these bro-y meathead idiots,” Bobby says later as the two begin to date.

‘Gay Guys Are So Stupid!’

Aaron’s natural aloofness disguises a well-hidden vulnerable side, a side where Aaron is battling his own internalized homophobia.

While Aaron has found success in his work, it’s a job he hates. Aaron had originally dreamed of being a chocolatier but didn’t pursue his passion for fear that the job would be seen as stereotypically gay.

“Gay guys are so stupid,” Aaron tells Bobby when they first meet.

“I know. But we’ve been smart enough to brand ourselves as being smart,” Bobby replies.

The two men who are opposites in so many ways feel drawn to each other and their developing relationship feels natural and is warmly played by the two well-matched stars. Eichner and Macfarlane have an easy chemistry which helps to ease the slightly unbelievable attraction between the two highly opposing characters. While Eichner’s performance is initially slightly grating, that is exactly what Bobby is supposed to be. It is really just an extension of Eichner’s work in Billy on the Street.

Falling In Love

Bros is particularly successful when it delves into Aaron’s insecurities and his desire to be a straight-appearing and acting gay man and how that need is put to the test when he is attracted to someone who is decidedly not interested in whitewashing their sexuality.

“You’re so different from me. You’re very intense,” Aaron tells Bobby. When Aaron introduces Bobby to his small-town parents he is horrified by Bobby’s refusal to play it cool and low-key.

Despite (or maybe because) of their wildly divergent personalities, Bobby ultimately discovers, to his horror, that he has fallen in love. “All my life I prided myself on being self-reliant. But his motherf**ker has gotten into my head.”

While Bros follows the usual well-oiled structure of all rom-com’s it still is a refreshing experience to see two men fall in love in a major studio film, and get to do all the things Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan used to get to do. They kiss, have sex, and buy Christmas trees. This is where Bros feels revolutionary. For the first time, a major studio comedy, ideally directed to attract mass audiences, gives two men the chance to show intimacy and sexuality on screen.

Easy, Fun And Gay

The rest of the cast is filled with a cast of familiar actors, many of them out LGBTQ performers, including Dot-Marie Jones, Jim Rash, Guillermo Diaz, Amanda Bearse, Harvey Fierstein, TS Madison and Bowen Yang (who gets the film’s funniest line; “Now I’m on my way to a Pride party and you’re too old to be in the pool. Please leave”). They all bring a buoyant energy to the film though many of the characters are (purposefully) drawn as extreme caricatures.

Kristin Chenoweth and Debra Messing also appear in pretty amusing cameos, with Messing in particular scoring major laughs playing herself.

The film is an easy and fun watch and while it is certainly very, very gay in tone it is not a film which will keep straight audiences at arm’s length. There are laughs for everyone.

Admittedly the film is not always entirely successful. Bobby is sometimes a difficult character to root for and Eichner’s performance, particularly in the early sections of the film seem slightly maniacal.

Nor does the film always deliver the raunchy gags audiences would expect from a film which ranks Judd Apatow amongst its producers, although the film certainly doesn’t shy away from jokes involving group sex, Grindr, and anonymous hookups.

It is a tribute to Eichner’s talent and star power that such a Queer-positive film has been made. While its not consistently the laugh-out loud film I was hoping for, it has an undeniable joy and energy that should put a smile on everyone’s face.

Bros opened in Australian cinemas on October 27.